Google Play Indie Games Festival: Finalists revealed

August 02, 2022
Posted by Patricia Correa, Director, Global Developer Marketing
The Indie Games Festival shines a spotlight on some of the best games on Google Play, and celebrates the passion and creativity that small games studios bring to gamers worldwide. This year we are hosting Festival in South Korea, Japan and Europe, for local developers and gamers from all over the world.
Earlier this summer, we opened submissions, and today we’re revealing the finalists. Scroll down to see the shortlisted games!
September 3rd will be a jam packed day for indie games fans. Everyone is invited to attend the finals for the three Festivals, starting with South Korea at 2pm KST, followed shortly after by Japan at 3pm JST, and wrapping up with Europe at 11am CET.
The finals will be held in a custom virtual world where you can meet the people behind the finalist games, explore the titles, have fun with gamers from around the world, and be the first to discover the winners.
The events will be hosted by Julia Hardy (Europe), Inho Jung (Korea) and Kajisac (Japan).
At the European finals we will also reveal the class of 2022 of the Indie Games Accelerator, a program that helps small game studios take their game to the next level by providing them training and mentorship.
Without further ado, please meet the finalists and join us in congratulating them!
(in alphabetical order, also in this collection)
Get Together: A Coop Adventure
—--
(in alphabetical order)
DeathAntique (Early Access not yet available globally)
Statute of Limitations "1 minute" world
Time for Coffee in the Strange Forest
—--
(in alphabetical order)
Merge of Mini : with your legion
At Google Play we’re committed to helping developers of all sizes succeed on our platform. Programs like the Festival and the Accelerator are here to help small games studios:
Learn more about the programs.
