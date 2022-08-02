Google Play Indie Games Festival: Finalists revealed

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Patricia Correa, Director, Global Developer Marketing

The Indie Games Festival shines a spotlight on some of the best games on Google Play, and celebrates the passion and creativity that small games studios bring to gamers worldwide. This year we are hosting Festival in South Korea, Japan and Europe, for local developers and gamers from all over the world.

Earlier this summer, we opened submissions, and today we’re revealing the finalists. Scroll down to see the shortlisted games!

Join the finals

September 3rd will be a jam packed day for indie games fans. Everyone is invited to attend the finals for the three Festivals, starting with South Korea at 2pm KST, followed shortly after by Japan at 3pm JST, and wrapping up with Europe at 11am CET.



The finals will be held in a custom virtual world where you can meet the people behind the finalist games, explore the titles, have fun with gamers from around the world, and be the first to discover the winners.

The events will be hosted by Julia Hardy (Europe), Inho Jung (Korea) and Kajisac (Japan).

At the European finals we will also reveal the class of 2022 of the Indie Games Accelerator, a program that helps small game studios take their game to the next level by providing them training and mentorship.

Without further ado, please meet the finalists and join us in congratulating them!

Europe

Blacken Slash

DT Space Races

Dungeons of Dreadrock

Find Hidden Objects Game (AR)

Fury Unleashed

Get Together: A Coop Adventure

Gladiators: Survival in Rome

Hygge is...

Kingdom: Idle Gold Tycoon

Kitty Q

Light It Up: Energy Loops

Luna Ravel

Paths: Beatrice's adventure

Pawnbarian

Please, Touch The Artwork

Quadline

Rhythmer_

Square Valley

sugar game

Wingspan

Japan

A Year of Springs

Attack on Tankette

Brave Farm Survival

Cards and Dragons Sealed

Catastrophe Restaurant

Crazy Donuts

DeathAntique (Early Access not yet available globally)

Dungeon and Gravestone

exp!A

GenEi AP: Empty Heart

HUNGRY PIG

Jack & Detectives

Raspberry Mash

SOULVARS

Statute of Limitations "1 minute" world

SUSHI ALONE

Sushi Food Cart

Time for Coffee in the Strange Forest

Train's Run

UnionShooter360

Korea

Bingo Star

Calibur League

Connect

Counting Star

Cube Of Life: Resurrection

Drawing Beats!

Dungeon Rogue

FIND ALL 3D

Idle Ghost Hotel

Lost Pages

Meow Tower: Nonogram

Merge of Mini : with your legion

Pa!nt

Random Card

Shambles

Soul Launcher

SuperBattle

The Greater

Uglyhood

Undead vs Demon

More about the Indie Games Festival and the Indie Games Accelerator

At Google Play we’re committed to helping developers of all sizes succeed on our platform. Programs like the Festival and the Accelerator are here to help small games studios:

Festival | Promotions & prizes that put your game in the spotlight: This contest is your chance to showcase your game to industry experts and players worldwide, and win prizes that will celebrate your art and promote your game.

This contest is your chance to showcase your game to industry experts and players worldwide, and win prizes that will celebrate your art and promote your game. Accelerator | Training and mentorship to supercharge your growth: Over a period of 10 weeks, you will get tailored online training sessions and mentorship from industry and Google experts to help you polish your game and scale with Google Play.

Learn more about the programs.

For more updates about all of our programs, resources and tools for indie game developers, follow us on Twitter @GooglePlayBiz and Google Play business community on LinkedIn.

