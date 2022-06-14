Reach global markets as a Recommended for Google Workspace app

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Elena Kingbo, Program Manager, Google Workspace

Today we announced our 2022 Recommended for Google Workspace apps. This program offers a distinct way for third-party developers to better reach Google Workspace users and attract new customers to their apps. So, for those developers who may be interested in it in the future, we wanted to walk through the basics of what the program is and how to apply for it.

What is the Google Workspace Marketplace?

The Google Workspace Marketplace is the first place Google Workspace administrators and users look when they want to extend or enhance their Google Workspace experience. The Marketplace can be accessed within most first-party Google Workspace apps, including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Calendar, and Classroom, as well as at workspace.google.com/marketplace.

Launch Marketplace from your favorite Google Workspace app by clicking the “+”.

Developers who want to build and deploy apps to the Marketplace can either use their own preferred coding language or leverage Google Apps Script, our serverless platform. You can learn more about building apps and publishing them to the Marketplace in our developer documentation.

What is the Recommended for Google Workspace program?

The Recommended for Google Workspace program identifies and promotes a select number of Google Workspace applications that are secure, reliable, well-integrated with Google Workspace, and loved by users.

Partners who submit their apps will be evaluated based on the quality of their solution, their strategic investment in Google Workspace integrations, and security and privacy posture. In addition, all partners will be required to complete a third-party security assessment in the final stage of the assessment. You can sign up for our Google Workspace developers newsletter to be notified when the next application window opens up.

What it means to be a Recommended app

Google Workspace customers are often looking for high-quality, secure apps they can install to enhance their Workspace experience. Since recommended apps have exceeded our highest security and reliability standards, they are the first apps we recommend to customers and among the first apps users see when they visit the Marketplace. Recommended partners will also receive new and enhanced benefits, including technical advisory services and early access to APIs.

There have been more than 4.8 billion app installs on the Marketplace. These apps are an integral part of the Google Workspace experience and users are continually looking for new ways to extend the value of Google Workspace. Creating a Google Workspace app is a fantastic opportunity for innovative developers interested in enhancing the Google Workspace experience. And, for those developers who truly want to be set apart as a trusted app on the Marketplace, the Recommended for Google Workspace program offers an unique way to reach new customers.

Explore our Recommended for Google Workspace apps on the Google Workspace Marketplace.