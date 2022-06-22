WeArePlay | Discover the people building apps & games businesses

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Patricia Correa, Director, Global Developer Marketing

Over 2.5 billion people come to Google Play every month to find apps and games created by millions of businesses from all over the world.

#WeArePlay celebrates you: the global community of people behind these businesses.

Each one of you creating an app or game has a different story to tell. Some of you have been coders since childhood, others are newbies who got into tech later in life. Some of you are based in busy cities, others in smaller towns. No matter who you are or how different your story is, you all have one thing in common - you have the passion to turn an idea into a business impacting people all over the world.

Now, and over the coming months, #WeArePlay celebrates you by sharing your stories.









We are kicking off the series with the story of Yvonne and Alyssa, the London-based mother and daughter duo who created Frobelles - a dress up game increasing representation of African and Caribbean hair styles.







