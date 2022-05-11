Introducing the Google Meet Live Sharing SDK

Supports multiple use cases





Co-Watching—Syncs streaming app content across devices in real time, and allows users to take turns sharing videos and playing the latest hits from their favorite artist. This allows for users to share controls such as starting and pausing a video, or selecting new content in the app.

Co-Doing—Syncs arbitrary app content, allowing users to get together to perform an activity like playing video games or follow the same workout regime.

The Live Sharing SDK allows developers to sync content across devices in real time and incorporate Meet into their apps, enabling them to bring new, fun, and genuinely connecting experiences to their users. It’s also a great way to reach new audiences as current users can introduce your app to friends and family.The SDK supports two key use cases:





The co-watching and co-doing APIs are independent but can be used in parallel with each other.





Example workflow illustration of a user starting live sharing within an app using the Live Sharing SDK.



