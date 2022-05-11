Introducing the Google Meet Live Sharing SDK

Link copied to clipboard
Posted by Mai Lowe, Product Manager & Ken Cenerelli, Technical Writer
The Google Meet Live Sharing SDK is in preview. To use the SDK, developers can apply for access through our Early Access Program.
Today at Google I/O 2022, we announced new functionality for app developers to leverage the Google Meet video conferencing product through our new Meet Live Sharing SDK. Users can now come together and share experiences with each other inside an app, such as streaming a TV show, queuing up videos to watch on YouTube, collaborating on a music playlist, joining in a dance party, or working out together though Google Meet. This SDK joins the large set of offerings available to developers under the Google Workspace Platform
Partners like YouTube, Heads Up!, UNO!™ Mobile, and Kahoot! are already integrating our SDK into their applications so that their users can participate in these new, shared interactive experiences later this year.
Supports multiple use cases
The Live Sharing SDK allows developers to sync content across devices in real time and incorporate Meet into their apps, enabling them to bring new, fun, and genuinely connecting experiences to their users. It’s also a great way to reach new audiences as current users can introduce your app to friends and family.
The SDK supports two key use cases:
- Co-Watching—Syncs streaming app content across devices in real time, and allows users to take turns sharing videos and playing the latest hits from their favorite artist. This allows for users to share controls such as starting and pausing a video, or selecting new content in the app.
- Co-Doing—Syncs arbitrary app content, allowing users to get together to perform an activity like playing video games or follow the same workout regime.
The co-watching and co-doing APIs are independent but can be used in parallel with each other.
Example workflow illustration of a user starting live sharing within an app using the Live Sharing SDK.
Get started
To learn more, watch our I/O 2022 session on the Google Meet Live Sharing SDK
and check out the documentation for the Android version
If you want to try out the SDK, developers can apply for access through our Early Access Program
What’s next?
We’re also continuing to improve features by working to build the video-content experience you want to bring to your users. For more announcements like this and for info about the Google Workspace Platform and APIs, subscribe to our developer newsletter
