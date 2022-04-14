Getting started is the hardest part: Find inspiration with Apps Script samples

April 14, 2022
Posted by Kara Ireland, Technical Writer & Charles Maxson, Developer Advocate
Google Apps Script is a hosted JavaScript development environment that makes it easy for anyone to build custom business solutions across several Google products. Figuring out where to begin can be a hurdle for such an expansive tool, so we've recently released 10 new inspirational sample solutions to help you get started. These additions bolster the Apps Script documentation, which now hosts more than 30 sample solutions.
Apps Script welcomes developers of all skill levels, from beginners to professionals. We’re consistently impressed with the creative and innovative ways developers have automated business processes with Apps Script–from published add-ons that help millions of users to simple automations that help small teams do big things. People all over the world use Apps Script to make work easier in ways we never could have imagined.
If you’re new to Apps Script, or simply looking for new ideas, we invite you to check out the sample solutions in our documentation.
Here are a few use cases our newest sample solutions address:
Apps Script project type: Custom function
Coding level: Beginner
Custom functions can reduce spreadsheet complexity by replacing numerous built-in Sheets functions. If you have similarly structured data on multiple sheets in a spreadsheet, you can use this custom function to create a summary of each sheet.
You’ll learn how to programmatically:
Project type: Automation with an event-driven trigger
Coding level: Beginner
Automations can programmatically perform tasks across Google products and can be set in motion by custom menus, buttons, user actions, or a time-based schedule. Use this automation to simultaneously upload and organize files in Drive using Forms. The customizable sample form includes inputs for the files to upload and how to organize them.
You’ll learn how to programmatically:
Project type: Editor Add-on
Coding level: Intermediate
Editor Add-ons are highly customizable and can automate common tasks in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, or Forms. With this add-on, you can clean up spreadsheet data in Sheets by automatically removing empty rows and columns, cropping the spreadsheet to the edges of the data range, and filling in gaps in the data.
You’ll learn how to programmatically:
Project type: Google Chat app
Coding level: Intermediate
Google Chap apps provide a conversational interface that lets Chat users interact with services as if the service were a person. Use this Chat app to schedule a meeting in Google Calendar from within a direct message or a space in Chat. You can set specific details for the meeting, such as subject, start time, or duration, or use the default settings for instant meeting scheduling.
You’ll learn how to programmatically:
Project type: Google Workspace Add-on
Coding level: Intermediate
Google Workspace Add-ons offer a standardized user interface and can be used across several Google Workspace applications. With this add-on, you can automatically copy a script project and attach it to a specified spreadsheet. Though this add-on focuses on Sheets macros, you can use it to copy and share any container-bound script.
You’ll learn how to programmatically:
The above is just a sampling (pun intended) of the solutions we’ve built for our developer community. To get inspired for your next Apps Script project, view all the sample solutions in our documentation. Also, check out the latest feature updates of the Apps Script IDE to help you build quickly and easily.
We’d love to know what you think. To give feedback on a sample, at the top of the documentation page, click Send feedback. For more updates and news about the Google Workspace Platform, subscribe to our developer newsletter.