Posted by Patricia Correa, Director, Global Developer Marketing
During the month of June we received thousands of submissions for two of our annual developer programs - the Indie Games Accelerator and the Indie Games Festival. These programs support the growth of small games studios on Google Play.
Every year we’re impressed with the art and creativity of the entries. This year was no exception. Many thanks to everyone who submitted their game.
Today, we’re announcing the finalists of the Festivals in Europe, Japan, and South Korea… drumroll, please.
Beat Workers by NaturalPad Games, France
Bird Alone by George Batchelor, United Kingdom
Cats in Time by Pine Studio, Croatia
Figment by Bedtime Digital Games, Denmark
Froglike: The Frog Roguelike by Jimjum Studios, Israel
Garson by Anastasiya Shabunia, Belarus
Gumslinger by Itatake, Sweden
Lyxo by Emoak, Austria
Psychofunk by Tommy Søreide Kjær, Norway
Railways by Infinity Games, Portugal
Sticky Terms by kamibox, Germany
Sweet Sins Superstars by Platonic Games, Spain
Tiny Robots Recharged by Big Loop Studios, Bulgaria
Tofu Drifter by Roach Games, Russia
Towers by JOX Development, Ukraine
Unholy Adventure by Dali Games, Poland
Warplane Inc by Nuclear Games, Russia
Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown by Ultaan Games, Poland
Woof: The Good Boy Story by CHPV.GAMES, Russia
Zen Symmetry by 8tbl, Russia
Sign up to attend the European finals.
3D Chess: NOCCA NOCCA by Curiouspark, Inc.
5colors in Nate by NekodoraSoft
Amabie san by HARAPECORPORATION Inc.
Archer Battle Online by Takuya Fujieda
Cthulhu DreamStairs by Tenyu
ElectriarCode by ELECTRIAR LABO
Escape from the Closed Circle by Hanachiru
Heart of Sengoku by ZEN APP
Leaving Two Tiles Dojo by ScreenPocket
Living in the Ending World by illuCalab.
MAKOTO WAKAIDO’s Case Files “Executioner’s Wedge” by HafHaf-Oden（Sukashiuma-LAB）
Mini Mini Farm by CoffeeBreak
MonohakobiPro by CGO
Mousebusters by Odencat
Numpurr Card Wars by Nukenin
Parasite Days by Zxima
Quantum Transport by ruccho
Super Glitter Rush by tiny cactus studio
Survivor's guilt by aso
Wolf Chess by Baton
Sign up to attend the Japanese finals.
Angel Saga by Alchemist Games Inc.
Animal Card Royale by Banjihagames
Animal Doll Shop by Funnyeve
BattleLive: Zombie&Human by PLOTRICK
Box It Up! Inc. by team TAPE
CATS & SOUP by HIDEA
Cats are Cute: Pop Time by kkiruk studio
Detective Mio by 1N1
Dicast: Rules of Chaos by BSS COMPANY
Forest Island by Nanali Studios
Frontier of Fortune by Dotomchi Games Inc.
FUNKYGUNNER by FUNKY5
Group Project Simulator! by Studio806
Gun Tactics by Gimle Games
Hybrid Warrior: Dungeon of the Overlord by Cat Lab
Metro Blossom by The Sane Studio
Portal Dungeon by Oblique Line
Rush Hour Rally by Soen Games
The Way Home by CONCODE
Titan Slayer by Touchholic
Sign up to attend the South Korean finals.
This year the three Festivals are virtual, so everyone has the chance to explore the games, meet the developers who made them, cheer them on, and be the first to hear who the winners are.
Expect plenty of fun and some very special surprises. So, don’t miss out. Sign up now to virtually attend the events showcasing the finalists from Europe, Japan, and South Korea. The events are free to attend and will all take place in the same space, so sign up to one and you will be able to teleport to all events!
If you’re interested in knowing which developers are joining the 2021 class of the Indie Games Accelerator, sign up to attend the European Festival, where we will also announce the selected developers.
