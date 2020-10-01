Posted by Amani Newton, Technical Writer

Any Codelabs fans in the house?

If you haven’t heard yet, we’re excited to announce the launch of developers.google.com/learn, a new one-stop destination for developers to achieve the knowledge and skills needed to develop software with Google's technology. Learn brings the learning content you already love from Google together into one easy to access place.

The home page of developers.google.com/learn

Previously, our educational content was separated by product area and platform. For example, you’d likely find Firebase Codelabs on firebase.google.com, and their video series on Youtube. We know you love these educational offerings, but they could be somewhat difficult to find, unless you were already in the know.

To address this issue, we built Learn to act as a portal, linking all these amazing educational activities together. In addition, we came up with some handy new ways to organize the content, so you can easily find what you’re looking for the first time, every time.

Codelabs

For newbies: Codelabs walk you through the process of building a small application, or adding a new feature to an existing application. They cover a wide range of topics such as Android Wear, Google Compute Engine, Project Tango, and Google APIs on iOS.

If you’re already familiar with Codelabs, rest assured that not too much has changed. Codelabs still provide guided, hands-on coding experience for new and aspiring developers at no charge, and you can still access all of them through codelabs.developers.google.com.

What has changed is that now there’s a new way to experience Codelabs: through our Pathways.

Pathways

The home for Google Learning Pathways

Pathways are a new way to learn skills using all of the educational activities Google has developed for that skill. They organize selected videos, articles, blog posts, and Codelabs, together in one sequential learning experience so you can develop knowledge and skills at your own pace.

Let’s use Flutter as an example. Did you love The Boring Flutter Development Show, but your style of learning is a little more hands-on? Look no further than the Build apps with Flutter pathway, featuring explanatory videos from the Flutter team and step-by-step Codelabs designed to help you build your first Flutter app.

The Flutter pathway

All Pathways finish with an assessment, which you can pass to earn a badge.

Topics

Topics allow you to explore collections of related codelabs, pathways, news, and videos.

Are you a chatbot developer, or aspire to be one? You can find all the latest news and educational content regarding chatbots in one easy to find place.

The home for news and more about Chatbots

Developer Profiles

Here’s where the fun begins! You can show off all the new stuff you’ve learned on your Google Developer Profile.

To use the social features, first, create your unique Developer Profile on google.dev.

Create a Developer Profile on google.dev

Your first badge will be the Created Developer Profile badge.

Create a Developer Profile badge

Next, try one of the pathways we currently host. After completing the activities you’ll take a quiz, and if you pass, you’ll be awarded the badge for that pathway. You can share all of your earned badges on social media, and make your other developer friends jealous!