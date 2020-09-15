Posted by Takuo Suzuki, Developer Relations Program Manager

The Google for Startups Accelerator helps founders across the globe solve for important economic and societal challenges, while helping them grow and scale their business. Due to the continued success of the program around the world, we are pleased to open up applications for our third Accelerator class in Japan, commencing January 2021. Applications will remain open until October 30, 2020.

This accelerator is designed for established startups across Japan using technology to help solve important social and environmental issues, and that contribute to the Japanese economy. This includes (but is not limited to) startups tackling:

Ageing society and declining workforce

Energy, environment, and sustainability

Rural revitalization

Medicine, health, and well-being

Education

Diversity, inclusion, and social equity

Google for Startups Accelerators provide support to later-stage companies that have already launched their product, and have strong market-fit and potential to scale rapidly in the future. Startups in the program benefit from tailored Google mentorship, product advice & credits, technical workshops, and by getting connected to other founders, VCs, and industry experts.

Each participating startup selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator program will join a 500+ company alumni network of startups from around the world, such as Selan, with their product Omister (Class #2 Japan), is improving education & childcare in Japan by providing bilingual instructors for children, and mDoc, (Class #1 Sustainability, Europe), a Nigerian startup helping people in West Africa with chronic diseases get treatment via their n app.

