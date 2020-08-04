Posted by James Ward, Developer Advocate

Recently I completed the migration of my blog from Wordpress to Hugo and I wanted to take advantage of it now being a static site by hosting it on a Content Delivery Network (CDN). With Hugo the source content is plain files instead of rows in a database. In the case of my blog those files are in git on GitHub. But when the source files change, the site needs to be regenerated and redeployed to the CDN. Also, sometimes it is nice to have drafts available for review. I setup a continuous delivery pipeline which deploys changes to my prod site on Firebase Hosting and drafts on Cloud Run, using Cloud Build. Read on for instructions for how to set all this up.

Step 1a) Setup A New Hugo Project

Step 1b) Setup Existing Hugo Project

If you have an existing Hugo project you'll need to add some files to it:

.firebaserc

{ "projects": { "production": "hello-hugo" } }

cloudbuild-draft.yaml

steps: - name: 'gcr.io/cloud-builders/git' entrypoint: '/bin/sh' args: - '-c' - | # Get the theme git submodule THEME_URL=$(git config -f .gitmodules --get-regexp '^submodule\..*\.url$' | awk '{ print $2 }') THEME_DIR=$(git config -f .gitmodules --get-regexp '^submodule\..*\.path$' | awk '{ print $2 }') rm -rf themes git clone $$THEME_URL $$THEME_DIR - name: 'gcr.io/cloud-builders/docker' entrypoint: '/bin/sh' args: - '-c' - | docker build -t gcr.io/$PROJECT_ID/$REPO_NAME-$BRANCH_NAME:$COMMIT_SHA -f - . << EOF FROM klakegg/hugo:latest WORKDIR /workspace COPY . /workspace ENTRYPOINT hugo -D -p \$$PORT --bind \$$HUGO_BIND --renderToDisk --disableLiveReload --watch=false serve EOF docker push gcr.io/$PROJECT_ID/$REPO_NAME-$BRANCH_NAME:$COMMIT_SHA - name: 'gcr.io/cloud-builders/gcloud' args: - run - deploy - --image=gcr.io/$PROJECT_ID/$REPO_NAME-$BRANCH_NAME:$COMMIT_SHA - --platform=managed - --project=$PROJECT_ID - --region=us-central1 - --memory=512Mi - --allow-unauthenticated - $REPO_NAME-$BRANCH_NAME

cloudbuild.yaml

steps: - name: 'gcr.io/cloud-builders/git' entrypoint: '/bin/sh' args: - '-c' - | # Get the theme git submodule THEME_URL=$(git config -f .gitmodules --get-regexp '^submodule\..*\.url$' | awk '{ print $2 }') THEME_DIR=$(git config -f .gitmodules --get-regexp '^submodule\..*\.path$' | awk '{ print $2 }') rm -rf themes git clone $$THEME_URL $$THEME_DIR - name: 'gcr.io/cloud-builders/curl' entrypoint: '/bin/sh' args: - '-c' - | curl -sL https://github.com/gohugoio/hugo/releases/download/v0.69.2/hugo_0.69.2_Linux-64bit.tar.gz | tar -zxv ./hugo - name: 'gcr.io/cloud-builders/wget' entrypoint: '/bin/sh' args: - '-c' - | # Get firebase CLI wget -O firebase https://firebase.tools/bin/linux/latest chmod +x firebase # Deploy site ./firebase deploy --project=$PROJECT_ID --only=hosting

firebase.json

{ "hosting": { "public": "public" } }

Step 2) Setup Cloud Build Triggers

^master$

drafts-trigger

.*

cloudbuild-draft.yaml

@cloudbuild.gserviceaccount.com

Step 3) Setup Firebase Hosting

Now you'll need your project id, which can be found in the URL on the Firebase Project Overview page. The URL for my project is:

console.firebase.google.com/project/jw-demo/overview

Which means my project id is: jw-demo

Now copy your project id go into your GitHub fork, select the .firebaserc file and click the "pencil" / edit button:

Replace the hello-hugo string with your project id and commit the changes. This commit will trigger two new builds, one for the production site and one for the drafts site on Cloud Run. You can check the status of those builds on the Cloud Build History page. Once the default trigger (the one for Firebase hosting) finishes, check out your Hugo site running on Firebase Hosting by navigating to (replacing YOUR_PROJECT_ID with the project id you used above): https://YOUR_PROJECT_ID.web.app/

Your prod and drafts sites are now automatically deploying on new commits!

Step 4) (Optional) Change Hugo Theme

There are many themes for Hugo and they are easy to change. Typically themes are pulled into Hugo sites using git submodules. To change the theme, edit your .gitmodules file and set the subdirectories and url. As an example, here is the content when using the mainroad theme:

[submodule "themes/mainroad"] path = themes/mainroad url = https://github.com/vimux/mainroad.git

You will also need to change the theme value in your config.toml file to match the directory name in the themes directory. For example:

theme = "mainroad"

Note: At the time of writing this, Cloud Build does not clone git submodules so the cloudbuild.yaml does the cloning instead.

Step 5) (Optional) Setup Local Editing

To setup local editing you will first need to clone your fork. You can do this with the GitHub desktop app. Or from the command line:

git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/USER/REPO.git

Once you have the files locally, install Hugo, and from inside the repo's directory, run:

hugo -D serve

This will serve the drafts in the site. You can check out the site at: localhost:1313

Committing non-draft changes to master and pushing those changes to GitHub will kick off the build which will deploy them on your prod site. Committing draft to any branch will kick off the build which will deploy them on a Cloud Run site.

Hopefully that all helps you with hosting your Hugo sites! Let me know if you run into any problems.