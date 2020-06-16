Posted by Greg Wilson, Director of Cloud Developer Advocacy

Google Cloud is excited to announce a global, 24-hour event as part of our new Google Cloud Talks by DevRel Series. The event will begin on June 22 at 5:00 PM Pacific Time (June 23 at 10:00am UTC) and run through June 23 5:00 PM Pacific Time.

This 24-hour event will be a way for cloud developers, admins, operators, and analysts globally to participate in interactive sessions, panels, demos, and Q&As with Google Cloud Developer Relations and experts from the community.

We all miss gathering in person to learn, stay updated on new ideas, and connect, which is why no matter what time it is where you are, you can join and share this virtual experience with developers from around the world.

Organized into three regional segments, the event will include live streamed content with everything from Dialogflow and Cloud AI to serverless and Cloud Run. Check out the agenda and register here.