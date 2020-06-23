Posted by Thye Yeow Bok, Developer Relations Program Manager

In the last few months, COVID-19 has ushered in an era of profound changes to the way we live and work, causing businesses to rethink strategies and product roadmaps. At the forefront of this change are startups, stepping up to solve for new and unforeseen challenges as they always have done — with agility, innovative technology, and resilience.

The Southeast Asia startup ecosystem has always been a hotbed for creativity and innovation. This part of the world has a rich history of homegrown entrepreneurs armed with solutions, oftentimes growing their local ideas to global companies. Startups are primed to develop solutions for the unique challenges we face today and we are committed to supporting them in that effort.

An accelerator for startups solving for Southeast Asia

Today, I’m thrilled to announce that applications are open for Google for Startups Accelerator: Southeast Asia. This is a three month online accelerator program for high potential, early stage tech startups across the Southeast Asia region (Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines) and Pakistan. And this year, we’re looking particularly for startups who are solving for the challenges we face today: whether that’s startups looking at new healthcare, education, finance or logistics solutions in light of social distancing restrictions; using AI , ML or data analysis in meaningful ways; or using technology to make the world more inclusive for the elderly or people with disabilities.

Previously known as the Google Launchpad Accelerator, this program continues our longstanding commitment to help startups solve specific, technical challenges with Google support and resources. As part of the Google for Startups Accelerator, selected founders outline the top challenges their startup is facing, and are paired with relevant experts from Google and the industry to solve those challenges. Participating startups receive deep mentorship on both technical and business challenges as well as connections to relevant teams from across Google and its network of industry partners. In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders.

Apply now

Applications ‌are ‌now ‌open through ‌July 19th 2020 for startups across Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines) and also in Pakistan.

We know that if startups succeed, our communities and economies do, too. We‌ ‌look‌ ‌forward‌ ‌to‌ ‌working‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌next‌ ‌generation‌ ‌of‌‌ founders‌ ‌and‌ ‌innovators who will help shape our economic recovery, and build a stronger long-term future in Southeast Asia and beyond.