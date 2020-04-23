Posted by Rodrigo Carraresi, Developer Relations Regional Lead, Brazil

Since 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Brazil (previously Google Developers Launchpad Accelerator) has contributed to the growth of more than 30 Brazilian startups, such as EasyCrédito, Liv Up, and SmarttBot. With the help of renowned mentors and experts from Google and other leading organizations across the globe, we’re helping companies overcome technical challenges such as Cloud, AI, and machine learning.

Today, we’re proud to announce the ten startups selected for the first cohort of 2020, which will be held entirely on Google Hangouts due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Bothub: creates chatbots in multiple languages using data from neuro-linguistic programming

creates chatbots in multiple languages using data from neuro-linguistic programming Caju: provides a benefit tracking platform for companies

provides a benefit tracking platform for companies DeÔnibus : web platform for purchasing public transport tickets across Brazil

: web platform for purchasing public transport tickets across Brazil GoFind : organizing store and product information to improve the supply chain, making the consumer experience more practical and convenient

: organizing store and product information to improve the supply chain, making the consumer experience more practical and convenient Isportistics : video interpretation and tagging for sports content, powered by AI.

: video interpretation and tagging for sports content, powered by AI. Jobecam: employment platform focused on helping with efficiency and more diversity in selection processes

employment platform focused on helping with efficiency and more diversity in selection processes Loft: website for buying and selling luxury real estate

website for buying and selling luxury real estate Neomed : a marketplace simplifying the relationship between clinics, laboratories and hospitals that require high-quality medical reports

: a marketplace simplifying the relationship between clinics, laboratories and hospitals that require high-quality medical reports Promobit: promotions and discounts mapping service, built in a community format.

promotions and discounts mapping service, built in a community format. Real Valor: investment portfolio management platform

The three-month Google for Startups Accelerator offers assistance and tools to help startups that already have a funded product, but still face particular technical obstacles. This version of the program, which kicked off on April 13, was purposefully designed as an online version of the traditional Google for Startups Accelerator model and the selected companies will take advantage of the following:

Tailored, one-on-one mentoring to work on practical aspects of a startup’s technical capabilities

Support from Google people and product experts, as well as subject matter leaders and partner organizations around the world

Google Cloud Platform credits

Access to the Google for Startups network of like-minded founders & alumni around the world

Google for Startups Accelerator is just one of many Google for Startups’ initiatives in Brazil, which also include Campus São Paulo, support programs such as Residency and Startup Zone, open events such as Presents, and ongoing training workshops by the Startup School. Brazil has a strong startup ecosystem, a thriving hub of technology and innovation, and we are proud to help these founders grow and scale businesses that will change the world on a global scale.

Stay tuned throughout the course of the program on Google for Startups social channels to learn key takeaways, advice, and learnings from the latest Brazilian Accelerator program.