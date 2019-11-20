Japan is well known as an epicenter of innovation and technology, and its startup ecosystem is no different. We’ve seen this first hand from our work with startups such as Cinnamon-- who uses artificial intelligence to remove repetitive tasks from office workers daily function, allowing more work to get done by fewer people, faster.

This is why we are pleased to announce our second accelerator program, housed at the new Google for Startups Campus in the heart of Tokyo. The Google for Startups Accelerator (previously Launchpad Accelerator) is an intensive three-month program for high potential, AI-focused startups, utilizing the proven Launchpad foundational components and content.

Founders who successfully apply for the accelerator will have the opportunity to work on the technical problems facing their startup alongside relevant experts from Google and the industry. They will receive mentorship on these challenges, support on machine learning best practices, as well as connections to relevant teams from across Google to help grow their business.

In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders.

“We hope that by providing these founders with the tools, mentorship, and connections to prepare for the next step in their journey it will, in turn, contribute to a stronger Japanese economy.” says Takuo Suzuki, Google Developers Regional Lead for Japan. “We are excited to work with such passionate startups in a new Google for Startups Campus, an environment built to foster startup growth, and meet our next cohort in 2020”

The program will run from February-May 2020 and applications are now open until 13th December 2019.