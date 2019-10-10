Who doesn’t love finding a good shortcut? A year ago, G Suite created a handful of shortcuts: docs.new, sheets.new, and slides.new. You can easily pull up a new document, spreadsheet or presentation by typing those shortcuts into your address bar.

This inspired Google Registry to release the .new domain extension as a way for people to perform online actions in one quick step. And now any company or organization can register its own .new domain to help people get things done faster, too. Here are some of our favorite shortcuts that you can use:

Playlist.new: Create a new playlist to add songs on Spotify.

Create a new playlist to add songs on Spotify. Story.new : Write about what matters to you on Medium.

: Write about what matters to you on Medium. Canva.new : Create beautiful designs with your team.

: Create beautiful designs with your team. Webex.new : For an easy, fast, and secure way to start your personal meeting room from any browser, try this shortcut from Cisco Webex.

: For an easy, fast, and secure way to start your personal meeting room from any browser, try this shortcut from Cisco Webex. Link.new : Instantly create trusted, powerful, recognizable links that maximize the impact of every digital initiative using Bitly.

: Instantly create trusted, powerful, recognizable links that maximize the impact of every digital initiative using Bitly. Invoice.new : Create, customize and send customer invoices directly from the Stripe Dashboard.

: Create, customize and send customer invoices directly from the Stripe Dashboard. Api.new : Prototype and launch your ideas for new Node.js API endpoints with this shortcut from RunKit.

: Prototype and launch your ideas for new Node.js API endpoints with this shortcut from RunKit. Coda.new : Simplify your team’s work with a new doc that combines documents and spreadsheets into a single canvas.

: Simplify your team’s work with a new doc that combines documents and spreadsheets into a single canvas. Music.new: Create personalized song artwork for OVO Sound artist releases, pre-save upcoming music, and play the latest content with a single click.

Create personalized song artwork for OVO Sound artist releases, pre-save upcoming music, and play the latest content with a single click. Cal.new: Create a new Google Calendar event right from your browser.

OpenTable’s reservation.new, eBay’s sell.new and Github’s repo.new are also handy time-savers. Similar to .app, .page, and .dev, .new will be secure because all domains will be served over HTTPS connections. Through January 14, 2020, trademark owners can register their trademarked .new domains. Starting December 2, 2019, anyone can apply for a .new domain during the Limited Registration Period. If you’ve got an idea for a .new domain, you can learn more about our policies and how to register at whats.new.

With .new, you can help people take action faster. We hope to see .new shortcuts for all the things people frequently do online.