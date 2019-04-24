Posted by Justin Juul, Social Media Manager

It’s all happening!

We’re excited to announce the official launch of @googledevs, a new hub for developer culture where we’ll shine a spotlight on communities around the world and make new friends at events like Google I/O, The Android Dev Summit, Flutter Live, and more.

Follow us now to stay in tune with developers, designers, thought leaders, and other amazing people like yourself.

And don’t forget to say hi if you see us out in the wild. You might just wind up on our Instagram story.

Follow us here → www.instagram.com/googledevs

See you soon!