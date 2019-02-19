Posted by Ben Fried, VP, CIO, & Chief Domains Enthusiast

Developers, designers, writers and architects: you built the web. You make it possible for the billions of people online today to do what they do. Have you ever tried to register your preferred domain name, only to find out it's not available? Today, Google Registry is announcing .dev, a brand new top-level domain (TLD) that's dedicated to developers and technology. We hope .dev will be a new home for you to build your communities, learn the latest tech and showcase your projects—all with a perfect domain name.

Check out what some companies, both big and small, are doing on .dev:

Want to build a website? Both GitHub.dev and grow.dev have you covered.

Trying to create more inclusive products? Visit accessibility.dev for digital accessibility solutions.

Learn about Slack's helpful tools, libraries, and SDKs at slack.dev.

Connect with Women Who Code at women.dev.

Who doesn't want to do more with their time? Jetbrains.dev offers software solutions that make developers more productive.

Want to brush up on your skills (or learn new ones)? Check out Codecademy.dev.

Learn how to build apps on the Salesforce platform at crm.dev.

Interested in learning how to increase the agility and productivity of your data team? Visit dataops.dev.

Want to build & deploy serverless apps on a global cloud network? You can do that with Cloudflare at workers.dev.

Get a sneak peek of what's running under the hood of the Niantic Real World Platform at ar.dev.

Like our recent launches for .app and .page, this new domain will be secure by default because it requires HTTPS to connect to all .dev websites. This protects people who visit your site against ad malware and tracking injection by internet service providers, and from spying when using open WiFi networks. With every .dev website that's launched, you help move the web to an HTTPS-everywhere future.

Starting today at 8:00 a.m. PT and through February 28, .dev domains are available to register as part of our Early Access Program, where you can secure your desired domains for an additional fee. The fee decreases according to a daily schedule. Beginning on February 28, .dev domains will be available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice. To find out pricing from our participating partners, visit get.dev.

Google has already started using .dev for some of our own projects, like web.dev and opensource.dev. Visit get.dev to see what companies like Mozilla, Netflix, Glitch, Stripe, JetBrains and more are doing on .dev and get your own domain through one of our registrar partners. We look forward to seeing what you create on .dev!