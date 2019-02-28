Posted by Adam Seligman, VP, Developer Relations

Last week we announced the new .dev top-level domain (TLD) was open for Early Access registrations. As of today, .dev is available to anyone through your registrar of choice (typically $12-$15 for standard priced domains, varies by registrar).

We envision .dev as a home for developers. From tools to programming languages to blogs, .dev is the best place for all the amazing things that you build. Over the past few months, we've launched, or re-launched, many of our own developer sites on the new domain. Here are some of our favorites:

Learn how to build a better web at web.dev.

Start your open source journey with the right license. Did you know that without the right license, software isn't really open source? Opensource.dev explains why.

Learn how to build beautiful native apps on iOS and Android from a single codebase. Visit flutter.dev to learn more.

Join the TensorFlow community at tfhub.dev.

Analyze and tune your software with performance tracing for Android, Linux, and Chrome. Check out perfetto.dev.

Explore Google's open source JavaScript and WebAssembly engine at v8.dev

Get your hands on Puppeteer, a Node library that provides a high-level API to control Chrome or Chromium over the DevTools Protocol. Get it at pptr.dev.

But we're not done yet! We've got big plans for .dev, and we'd like to invite you to join us. To start, everyone who applied for a ticket to Google I/O 2019 will get a .dev domain at no cost for one year. If you entered the drawing, check your inbox for your redemption code. We'll be moving more of our existing projects and launching some exciting things on .dev in the months to come. We can't wait to see what you build on .dev -- share what you create with #hellodotdev.