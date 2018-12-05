Posted by Jeremy S. Meredith, Google Drive Activity API Team

Today, we are announcing a new version of the Google Drive Activity API, used to access the record of user activity in Google Drive. This new API offers an expanded data model to provide meaningful representations of actions, actors, and targets of activity in Google Drive. It also offers new features for filtering the results of requests made to the API.

The version of the API released today replaces the existing Drive Activity API v1, so you should migrate your applications to the new version of the API soon. We will shut down the v1 API on December 31, 2019. At that time, any application that depends on the v1 API will no longer work.

A migration guide is available to help with this transition to the new Drive Activity API v2. You may also want to read the overview and guides for the new version, peruse the reference documentation, or jump right in and try it out in the APIs Explorer.