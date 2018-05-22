Posted by Przemek Pardel, Developer Relations Program Manager, Regional Lead

This summer, Google Developers team is touring 10 countries and 14 cities in Europe in a colorful community bus. We'll be visiting university campuses and technology parks to meet you locally and talk about our programs for developers and start-ups.

Join us to find out how Google supports developer communities. Learn about Google Developer Groups, Women Techmakers program and various ways how we engage with the broader developer community in Europe and around the world.

Our bus will stop in the following locations between 12.00 and 4pm:

4th June, Estonia, Tallinn

6th June, Latvia, Riga

8th June, Lithuania, Vilnius

11th June, Poland, Gdańsk

13th June, Poland, Poznań

15th June, Poland, Kraków

18th June, Slovenia, Ljubljana

19th June, Croatia, Zagreb

21st June, Bulgaria, Sofia

Want to meet us on the way? Sign up for the event in your city here.

Information: learn more about how Google supports developer communities around the world, from content, speakers to a global network

Network: with other community organizers from your city

Workshops: join some of our product workshops on tour (Actions on Google, Google Cloud, Machine Learning), and meet with Google teams

Fun: live music, games and more!

Are you interested in starting a new developer community or are you an organizer who would like to join the global Google Community Program? Let us know and receive an invitation-only pass to our private events.

Google Developers team