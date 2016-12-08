Posted by Jason Douglas, PM Director for Actions on Google
The Google Assistant brings
together all of the technology and smarts we've been building for years,
from the Knowledge Graph to Natural Language Processing. To be a truly
successful Assistant, it should be able to connect users across the apps and
services in their lives. This makes enabling an ecosystem where developers can
bring diverse and unique services to users through the Google Assistant really
important.
In October, we previewed
Actions on Google, the developer platform for the Google Assistant. Actions on Google further
enhances the Assistant user experience by enabling you to bring your services to
the Assistant. Starting today, you can build Conversation Actions for Google
Home and request to
become an early access partner for upcoming platform features.
Conversation Actions for Google Home
Conversation Actions let you engage your users to deliver information, services,
and assistance. And the best part? It really is a conversation -- users won't
need to enable a skill or install an app, they can just ask to talk to your
action. For now, we've provided two developer samples of what's possible, just
say "Ok Google, talk to Number Genie " or try "Ok Google, talk to Eliza' for the
classic 1960s AI exercise.
You can get started today by visiting the Actions on Google website for
developers. To help create a smooth, straightforward development experience, we
worked with a number of
development partners, including conversational interaction development tools
API.AI and Gupshup, analytics tools DashBot and VoiceLabs and consulting
companies such as Assist, Notify.IO, Witlingo and Spoken Layer. We also created
a collection of samples and voice user
interface (VUI) resources or you can
check out the integrations from our early access
partners as they roll out over the coming weeks.
Coming soon: Actions for Pixel and Allo + Support for Purchases and
Bookings
Today is just the start, and we're excited to see what you build for the Google
Assistant. We'll continue to add more platform capabilities over time, including
the ability to make your integrations available across the various Assistant
surfaces like Pixel phones and Google Allo. We'll also enable support for
purchases and bookings as well as deeper Assistant integrations across
verticals. Developers who are interested in creating actions using these
upcoming features should register for our early access
partner program and help shape the future of the platform.