Google Dev Library Letters: 21st Edition

Posted by Swathi Dharshna Subbaraj, Google Dev Library

In this newsletter, we highlight the best projects developed with Google technologies that have been contributed to the Google Dev Library platform. We hope this will spark some inspiration for your next project!

Highlights of the Month

In the past two months, we asked contributors to look back, revisit, and update their older Dev Library contributions as a best practice. Most contributors took the time to revise their content and incorporate recent releases. This campaign encourages developers to update their repositories with the latest Google technologies, which is advantageous to users and the broader developer community.

Here are some of the standout up-to-date projects:



Sheets Compose Dialogs by Maximilian Keppeler

See how an Android library that offers dialogs and views for various use cases - built with Jetpack Compose for Compose projects. All dialogs and views are easy and quick to implement. Read more on Dev Library

Round Corner Progress Bar by Somkiat Khitwongwattana

Use this extensive “Rounded Corner progress bar” library for your own Android projects.

During the campaign, we noticed that some new projects were submitted. Here are some of the new projects from our contributors:

Android TV sample projects by Ademir Queiroga

See some of the Android TV sample projects on the main topics around Android TV development, and the project follows Google's best practices with a few experience-based insights. Read more on Dev Library

Storage provisioning with Cloud SQL using Workload Identity by Fermin Blanco

Learn how to create a production ready GKE cluster in a matter of seconds. Read more on Dev Library

Android





Using Android’s new Credential Manager API by Priya Sindkar





KStore by Isuru Rajapakse





DevBricksX by Nan YE





Dose app by Waseef Akhtar





Compose_adaptive_scaffold by Thomas Künneth

Cloud





Troubleshooting reachability with a Network Intelligence Center connectivity test by Gaurav Madan





From data chaos to data insights with Google Cloud and GitLab CI: A cutting-edge solution by Gursimar Singh

Machine Learning





Client-side in-decent content checking





YoloV7 in Tensorflow.js by Hugo Zanini

Flutter





Exploring Inherited Widget: The powerful state management solution by Muhammad Salman





Control your Flutter app on the fly with Firebase Remote Config by Mangirdas Kazlauskas





The ultimate Flutter Navigator 2.0 series using AutoRoute by Cavin Macwan

Angular





Papanasi (UI library) by Quique Fdez Guerra





How to manage complex forms in Angular by Roland Tubongye Wabubindja

Community Updates

🚀 Announcing Google Maps Platform added to Dev Library

Google Maps Platform has now been officially added to the Dev Library! With these resources, developers can create applications that enable them to visualize geospatial data and build projects ranging from hyperlocal logistics to location-driven app development, and have access to even more resources to take their projects to the next level.

Dev Library contributors will be better able to write and create innovative and useful applications that utilize Google’s mapping, places, and routing data and features.

Visit the Google Maps Platform product page in Dev Library