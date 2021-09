Posted by Patricia Correa, Director, Global Developer Marketing

In June this year we opened applications for our Indie Games Accelerator, a mentorship program to help top mobile game startups achieve their full potential, as well as for our Indie Games Festival, a competition open to small game studios who get the opportunity to win promotions and be featured on Google Play. These annual programs are part of our commitment to helping all developers thrive in the Google ecosystem.

We received thousands of applications from developers across the world and we were truly amazed by the response. We’re impressed by the innovation and passion of the indie game community, and the unique and creative games they bring to players worldwide.

Last month we announced the Festival finalists and today we hosted the finals.

This year, for the first time, the events were virtual so everyone could attend. Players from around the world joined the adventure, met the finalists, played their games, and cheered on the Top 10 and the winners as they were announced on stage.

We also took the opportunity to announce the Indie Games Accelerator selected class of 2021.

Our deepest thanks to our amazing hosts: YouTube creator Papfi, Japanese comedians Kajisak and Kikuchiusotsukanai, and Inho Chung, who all shared their unique expertise and love of games.

Without further ado, here are this year's Festival winners…

Indie Games Festival Winners

Europe

Bird Alone by George Batchelor, United Kingdom

Cats in Time by Pine Studio, Croatia

Gumslinger by Itatake, Sweden

Korea

CATS & SOUP by HIDEA

Rush Hour Rally by Soen Games

The Way Home by CONCODE

Users' Choice

Animal Doll Shop by Funnyeve

Japan

Mousebusters by Odencat

Quantum Transport by ruccho

Survivor's guilt by aso

Student Category Award

Japanese Train Drive Simulator 2 "OneMan2" by HAKOT

Indie Games Accelerator Class of 2021

The selected studios will receive exclusive education and mentorship over the 12 week program, to help them build and grow successful businesses.

Americas

Aoca Game Lab, Brazil Berimbau Game Studio, Brazil Boomware Studio, Peru Concrete Software, USA Delotech Games, Brazil DreamCraft Entertainment, Inc., USA Ingames, Argentina Ludare Games Group Inc., Canada Whitethorn Games, USA Asia Pacific

Banjiha Games, South Korea CATS BY STUDIO, South Korea dc1ab pte. Ltd., Singapore Dreams & Co., Thailand Gamestacy Entertinment, India izzle Inc., South Korea Limin Development and Investment Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Mugshot Games Pty Ltd, Australia Odencat Inc., Japan Playbae, India Xigma Games, India XOGAMES Inc., South Korea YOMI Studio, Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa

Cleverside Ltd, Belarus Dali Games, Poland Firegecko Ltd, United Kingdom Hot Siberians, Russia Infinity Games, Portugal Itatake, Sweden Jimjum Studios, Israel LIVA Interactive, Tunisia Pale Blue Interactive, South Africa Pine Studio, Croatia Platonic Games, Spain SMOKOKO LTD, Bulgaria Spooky House Studios, Germany





If you missed the finals

If you missed the finals or would like to explore further, you can still sign in and wander around the space but only for a limited time. Explore now.