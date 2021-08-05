Posted by Brian Daugherty, Product Solutions Engineer

In order to protect users' personal information across the web, Google continues to make signing into apps and services secure by default. Delivering on this promise, we recently announced Google Identity Services, our new family of Identity APIs that consolidate multiple identity offerings under one software development kit (SDK). As we move to further simplify the number of sign-in methods and user experience we are announcing the deprecation of the JavaScript based Google Platform Library for web apps and plan to fully retire it on March 31, 2023.

What does this mean for you?

Evaluate if you are affected by the deprecation.

Complete your migration before March 31, 2023, after which the Google Platform Library will no longer be available for download. If you’re making the switch, we’ve provided a Sign In With Google migration guide to help you out.

Are you affected?

The deprecation applies only to web apps using the Google Sign-in JavaScript library. If your web pages currently load the Google Platform Library ( apis.google.com/js/platform.js ), you are affected and need to migrate to the newer Sign In With Google client library.

Your suite of apps and platforms may be using the Google Platform Library to support authentication only flows for user sign-in, an authorization flow for data-sharing (for example, sharing a user’s calendar or photos), or both at the same time. The migration includes both authentication and authorization flows.

Your suite of apps and platforms may also be using multiple methods of authentication and authorization offered by Google. The following are NOT affected by this deprecation announcement:

Android or iOS native app SDKs,

apps or platforms directly calling Google’s OAuth2 or OpenID services.

Changes and benefits

As part of our ongoing effort to improve user sign-in we released a new JavaScript library for Sign In With Google. In addition to prior authentication and authorization functionality, it also offers a new user experience to improve user visibility, trust and decrease friction during sign-in.

Migration to our new JavaScript library offers a number of benefits, some of which are:

Low-friction user sign-in and sign-up.

Providing your users with a consistent sign-in experience across the web.

Adding a secure sign-in method to your site using either HTML or JavaScript.

Examples of what users will see:

See the Google Identity Services product announcement for more.

How to get help

Visit our developer site for more information and check out the google-signin tag on Stack Overflow for technical assistance. Offer your suggestions and feedback using gis-migration-feedback@google.com.