We’re excited to see you at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco. Join us March 16th-20th, 2020 to learn about new products and solutions from Google that will help developers for all platforms take their game to the next level. If you can’t make it in person, sign up to keep up to date with our announcements and view the livestream.

Everything kicks off with the Google for Games Developer Summit Keynote on Monday, March 16th where product leaders from across Google will share the newest announcements for game developers. After the keynote, join in on two days of developer sessions and learn how to use Google solutions to create great games, connect with more players, and scale your business. Check out the agenda today.

Starting Wednesday, March 18th, visit our booth in the GDC Expo to experience demos and meet one-on-one with Google product experts.

If you can’t attend GDC in-person, watch the Keynote and other Developer Summit sessions via the live stream at g.co/gdc2020.

We’ll be sharing more details about what we have planned at GDC in the coming weeks — be sure to sign up to be among the first to hear the latest updates. On-site events are part of the official Game Developers Conference and require a pass to attend.

See you there!

See the full agenda