Posted by Roy Glasberg, Head of Launchpad

Launchpad's mission is to accelerate innovation and to help startups build world-class technologies by leveraging the best of Google - its people, network, research, and technology.

In September 2018, the Launchpad team welcomed ten of the world's leading FinTech startups to join their accelerator program, helping them fast-track their application of advanced technology. Today, March 15th, we will see this cohort graduate from the program at the Launchpad team's inaugural event - The Future of Finance - a global discussion on the impact of applied ML/AI on the finance industry. These startups are ensuring that everyone has relevant insights at their fingertips and that all people, no matter where they are, have access to equitable money, banking, loans, and marketplaces.

Tune into the event from wherever you are via the livestream link

The Graduating Class of Launchpad FinTech Accelerator San Francisco'19

Alchemy (USA), bridging blockchain and the real world

Axinan (Singapore), providing smart insurance for the digital economy

Aye Finance (India), transforming financing in India

Celo (USA), increasing financial inclusion through a mobile-first cryptocurrency

Frontier Car Group (Germany), investing in the transformation of used-car marketplaces

GO-JEK (Indonesia), improving the welfare and livelihoods of informal sectors

GuiaBolso (Brazil), improving the financial lives of Brazilians

JUMO (South Africa), creating a transparent, fair money marketplace for mobile users to access loans

m.Paani (India), (em)powering local retailers and the next billion users in India

Starling Bank (UK), improving financial health with a 100% mobile-only bank

Since joining the accelerator, these startups have made great strides and are going from strength to strength. Some recent announcements from this cohort include:

JUMO have announced the launch of Opportunity Co, a 500M fund for credit where all the profits go back to the customers.

have announced the launch of Opportunity Co, a 500M fund for credit where all the profits go back to the customers. The team at Aye Finance have just closed $30m in Series D equity round.

have just closed $30m in Series D equity round. Starling Bank has provided 150 new jobs in Southampton and have received a £100m grant from a fund aimed at increasing competition and innovation in the British banking sector, and also a £75m fundraise.

has provided 150 new jobs in Southampton and have received a £100m grant from a fund aimed at increasing competition and innovation in the British banking sector, and also a £75m fundraise. GuiaBolso ran a campaign to pay the bills of some its users (the beginning of the year in Brazil is a time of high expenses and debts) and is having a significant impact on credit with 80% of cases seeing interest rates on loans being cheaper than traditional banks.

We look forward to following the success of all our participating founders as they continue to make a significant impact on the global economy.

Want to know more about the Launchpad Accelerator? Visit our site, stay updated on developments and future opportunities by subscribing to the Google Developers newsletter and visit The Launchpad Blog.