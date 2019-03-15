Posted by Roy Glasberg, Head of Launchpad
Launchpad's mission is to accelerate innovation and to help startups build world-class technologies by leveraging the best of Google - its people, network, research, and technology.
In September 2018, the Launchpad team welcomed ten of the world's leading FinTech startups to join their accelerator program, helping them fast-track their application of advanced technology. Today, March 15th, we will see this cohort graduate from the program at the Launchpad team's inaugural event - The Future of Finance - a global discussion on the impact of applied ML/AI on the finance industry. These startups are ensuring that everyone has relevant insights at their fingertips and that all people, no matter where they are, have access to equitable money, banking, loans, and marketplaces.
Tune into the event from wherever you are via the livestream link
The Graduating Class of Launchpad FinTech Accelerator San Francisco'19
Since joining the accelerator, these startups have made great strides and are going from strength to strength. Some recent announcements from this cohort include:
We look forward to following the success of all our participating founders as they continue to make a significant impact on the global economy.
Want to know more about the Launchpad Accelerator? Visit our site, stay updated on developments and future opportunities by subscribing to the Google Developers newsletter and visit The Launchpad Blog.
No comments :
Post a Comment