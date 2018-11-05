Posted by Erica Hanson, Program Manager in Developer Relations

We're excited to announce the first official DevFest OnAir! DevFest OnAir is an online conference taking place on December 11th, 2018 featuring sessions from DevFest events around the globe. These community-led developer sessions are hosted by GDGs (Google Developer Groups) focused on community, networking and learning about Google technologies. With over 500 communities and DevFest events happening all over the world, DevFest OnAir brings this global experience online for the first time!

Exclusive content.

DevFest OnAir includes exclusive content from Google in addition to content from the DevFest community. Watch content from up to three tracks at any time:

Cloud

Mobile

Voice, Web & more

Sessions cover multiple products such as Android, Google Cloud Platform, Firebase, Google Assistant, Flutter, machine learning with TensorFlow, and mobile web.

Tailored to your time zone.

Anyone can join, no matter where you are. We're hosting three broadcasts around the world, around the clock, so there's a convenient time for you to join no matter where you are at home or at work.

Ask us a question live.

Our live Q&A forum will be open throughout the online event to spark conversation and get you the answers you need.

Fun!

Join the fun with interactive trivia during DevFest OnAir where you can receive something special!

Every participant who tunes in live on December 11th will receive one free month of learning on Qwiklabs.

Sign up now

Registration is free. Sign up here.

Learn more about DevFest 2018 here and find a DevFest event near you here.

GDGs are local groups of developers interested in Google products and APIs. Each GDG group can host a variety of technical activities for developers - from just a few people getting together to watch the latest Google Developers videos, to large gatherings with demos, tech talks, or hackathons. Learn more about GDG here.

