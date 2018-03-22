We have invested heavily in our API and service infrastructure to improve performance and security and to add features developers need to build world-class APIs. As we make changes we must address features that are no longer compatible with the latest architecture and business requirements.
The JSON-RPC protocol (http://www.jsonrpc.org/specification) and Global HTTP Batch (Javascript example) are two such features. Our support for these features was based on an architecture using a single shared proxy to receive requests for all APIs. As we move towards a more distributed, high performance architecture where requests go directly to the appropriate API server we can no longer support these global endpoints.
As a result, next year, on March 25, 2019 we will discontinue support for both these features.
We know that these changes have customer impact and have worked to make the transition steps as clear as possible. Please see the guidance below which will help ease the transition.
Google API Client Libraries have been regenerated to no longer make requests to the global HTTP batch endpoint. Clients using these libraries must upgrade to the latest version. Clients not using the Google API Client Libraries and/or making custom calls to the JSON-RPC endpoint or HTTP batch endpoint will need to make the changes outlined below.
To identify whether you use JSON-RPC, you can check whether you send requests to https://www.googleapis.com/rpc or https://content.googleapis.com/rpc. If you do, you should migrate.
Example code for Javascript
Before
// json-rpc request for the list method
gapi.client.rpcRequest('zoo.animals.list', 'v2',
name:'giraffe'}).execute(x=>console.log(x))
After
// json-rest request for the list method
gapi.client.zoo.animals.list({name:'giraffe'}).then(x=>console.log(x))
OR
Example code
// Request URL (JSON-RPC)
POST https://content.googleapis.com/rpc?alt=json&key=xxx
// Request Body (JSON-RPC)
[{
"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":"gapiRpc",
"Method":"zoo.animals.list",
"apiVersion":"v2",
"Params":{"name":"giraffe"}
}]
// Request URL (JSON-REST)
GET https://content.googleapis.com/zoo/v2/animals?name=giraffe&key=xxx
A batch request is homogenous if the inner requests are addressed to the same API, even if addressed to different methods of the same API. It is heterogeneous if the inner requests go to different APIs. Heterogeneous batching will not be supported after the turn down of the Global HTTP batch endpoint. Homogenous batching will still be supported but through API specific batch endpoints.
The example demonstrates how we can split a heterogeneous batch request for 2 apis (urlshortener and zoo) into 2 homogeneous batch requests.
Before
// heterogeneous batch request example.
// Notice that the outer batch request contains inner API requests
// for two different APIs.
// Request to urlshortener API
request1 = gapi.client.urlshortener.url.get({"shortUrl": "http://goo.gl/fbsS"});
// Request to zoo API
request2 = gapi.client.zoo.animals.list();
// Request to urlshortener API
request3 = gapi.client.urlshortener.url.get({"shortUrl": "https://goo.gl/XYFuPH"});
// Request to zoo API
request4 = gapi.client.zoo.animal.get("name": "giraffe");
// Creating single heterogeneous batch request object
heterogeneousBatchRequest = gapi.client.newBatch();
// adding the 4 batch requests
heterogeneousBatchRequest.add(request1);
heterogeneousBatchRequest.add(request2);
heterogeneousBatchRequest.add(request3);
heterogeneousBatchRequest.add(request4);
// print the heterogeneous batch request
heterogeneousBatchRequest.then(x=>console.log(x));
// Split heterogeneous batch request into two homogenous batch requests
// Request to urlshortener API
request1 = gapi.client.urlshortener.url.get({"shortUrl": "http://goo.gl/fbsS"});
// Request to zoo API
request2 = gapi.client.zoo.animals.list();
// Request to urlshortener API
request3 = gapi.client.urlshortener.url.get({"shortUrl": "http://goo.gl/fbsS"})
// Request to zoo API
request4 = gapi.client.zoo.animals.list();
// Creating homogenous batch request object for urlshorterner
homogenousBatchUrlshortener = gapi.client.newBatch();
// Creating homogenous batch request object for zoo
homogenousBatchZoo = gapi.client.newBatch();
// adding the 2 batch requests for urlshorterner
homogenousBatchUrlshortener.add(request1); homogenousBatchUrlshortener.add(request3);
// adding the 2 batch requests for zoo
homogenousBatchZoo.add(request2);
homogenousBatchZoo.add(request4);
// print the 2 homogenous batch request
Promise.all([homogenousBatchUrlshortener,homogenousBatchZoo])
.then(x=>console.log(x));
For help on migration, consult the API documentation or tag Stack Overflow questions with the 'google-api' tag.
