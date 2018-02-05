Today, we're launching a new interactive education program for Universal App campaigns (UAC). UAC makes it easy for you to reach users and grow your app business at scale. It uses Google's machine learning technology to help find the customers that matter most to you, based on your business goals — across Google Play, Google.com, YouTube and the millions of sites and apps in the Display Network.

UAC is a shift in the way you market your mobile apps, so we designed the program's first course to help you learn how to get the best results from UAC. Here are a few reasons we encourage you take the course:

Learn from industry experts - The course was created by marketers who've been in your shoes and vetted by the team who built the Universal App campaign.

Learn on your schedule - Watch snackable videos at your own pace. The course is made up of short 3-minute videos to help you master the content faster.

Practice what you learn - Complete interactive activities based on real life scenarios like using UAC to help launch a new app or release an update for your app.

So, take the course today and let us know what you think. You can also read more about UAC best practices here and here.

Happy New Year and hope to see you in class!