Google Data Studio lets users build live, interactive dashboards
with beautiful data visualizations, for free. Users can fetch their data from a
variety of sources and create unlimited reports in Data Studio, with full
editing and sharing capabilities.
Community Connectors is a new feature for Data
Studio that lets you use Apps Script to build connectors to any internet accessible data
source. You can share Community Connectors with other people so they can access
their own data from within Data Studio.
For example, if you are providing a web-based service to your customers, you
can create a Community Connector with a template dashboard to fetch data from
your API. In just 3 to 4 clicks, your customers can log into your web app,
authenticate with Data Studio, and see their individualized data displayed in a
beautiful interactive dashboard.
Here's an example Data Studio dashboard that uses a Community Connector to
show live data using the Stack Overflow API:
Try out this Stack Overflow
Community Connector yourself or view the
code.
Leverage Data Studio as a reporting platform for your
customers. Provide significant value to your customers by providing
them with a ready-made reporting platform. With a minimal development
investment, you can rely on Data Studio as a free and powerful dashboarding and
analysis solution for your customers.
Reach a larger audience and also monetize your
connector. Publish and promote your Community Connector in the Data
Studio Community Connector gallery that is visible to all Data Studio users.
Published connectors are also directly accessible from the public Community Connector Gallery. There are
also multiple
approaches if you want to monetize your connector.
Develop customized enterprise solutions for your
business. Fetch your business data from a variety of sources (e.g.
BigQuery, CloudSQL, web API etc.) and create a customized solution specifically
for your business. By providing templates with your connectors, you can
significantly cut down dashboard building time.
Benefit from Apps Script features and use your existing
code. Since Community Connectors are developed using Google Apps
Script, you can benefit from features such as caching, storage, translation,
authentication etc. If you already have a Google Sheets connector, it is easy to
reuse that same code for a Community Connector.
Did we mention it's free? Data Studio is completely
free to use. And there is no cost for developing or publishing Community
Connectors.
The Get Started Guide can help you
to build your first Community Connector. Since Apps Script is a subset of
Javascript, you can easily build a connector even if you have not worked with
Apps Script before.
You can also jump ahead and view specific steps of the typical development
life cycle of a Community Connector:
You can keep your connector private or share them with other users. You also
have the option to publish your connector. Publishing
will feature your connector both in Data Studio as well as in the public Community Connector gallery. This
enables you to reach all Data Studio users and showcase your service.
Furthermore, we encourage you to submit your connector to our Open Source repo so that the community can benefit from it.
If you have any interesting connector stories, ideas, or if you'd like to
share some amazing reports you've created using Community Connectors, give us a shout or send us your
story at
community-connector-feedback@google.com.
