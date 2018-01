We're pleased to announce the availability of the Google Play Games Services C++ SDK version 3.0. The highlights of this release are:

Requires Android NDK r14 or greater.

Compiled using the clang toolchain. The use of clang with projects using this SDK is strongly recommended in order to avoid unexpected behavior.

The armeabi ABI has been removed. You should use armeabi-v7a.

Bug fixes for the Nearby API

Refinements in the Snapshots API.

More details can be found in the release notes on the downloads page.

The SDK can be downloaded from: https://developers.google.com/games/services/downloads/sdks

Samples using this SDK can be downloaded from GitHub: https://github.com/playgameservices/cpp-android-basic-samples

Thanks and happy coding!