This past year we worked hard to make the Google Assistant better for users and
developers like you, but we also wanted to find new ways to reward you for doing
what you love – building great apps for the Google Assistant.
So at I/O 2017, we announced our first Actions on Google Developer Challenge
encouraging you to build helpful, entertaining apps for the Assistant. Today,
we're announcing the competition's winners, chosen from thousands of entries.
In addition to the top three prize winners, we also selected winners among
various categories including "best app by students," "best parenting app," "best
life hack" and more. You can read up on all of the winners' apps here.
Congratulations to our winners and to all those who submitted an app as part of
the contest – we can't wait for users to check them out!
Happy holidays and happy New Year. We can't wait to see what the next year has
in store.
