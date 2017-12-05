On November 14th, we announced
the developer preview of TensorFlow Lite, TensorFlow's lightweight solution for
mobile and embedded devices.
Today, in collaboration with Apple, we are happy to announce support for Core ML! With this
announcement, iOS developers can leverage the strengths of Core ML for deploying
TensorFlow models. In addition, TensorFlow Lite will continue to support
cross-platform deployment, including iOS, through the TensorFlow Lite format
(.tflite) as described in the original
announcement.
Support for Core ML is provided through a tool that takes a TensorFlow model and
converts it to the Core ML Model Format (.mlmodel).
For more information, check out the TensorFlow Lite documentation
pages, and the Core ML
converter. The pypi pip installable package is available here: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/tfcoreml/0.1.0.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Happy TensorFlow Lite coding!
