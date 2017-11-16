Ever found yourself trying to figure out the right way to combine mobile, cloud, and web technologies, only to be lost in the myriad of available offerings? It can be challenging to know the best way to combine all the options to build products that solve problems for your users.

That's why we created Build Out, a new YouTube series where real engineers face-off building fake products.

Each month we, (Reto Meier and Colt McAnlis), will present competing architectures to help show how Google's developer products can be combined to solve challenging problems for your users. Each solution incorporates a wide range of technologies, including Google Cloud, Android, Firebase, and Tensorflow (just to name a few).

Since we're engineers at heart, we enjoy a challenge—so each solution goes well past minimum viable product, and explores some of the more advanced possibilities available to solve the problem creatively.

Now, here's the interesting part. When we're done presenting, you get to decide which of us solved the problem better, by posting a comment to the video on YouTube. If you've already got a better solution—or think you know one—tell us about it in the comments, or respond with your own Build Out video to show us how it's done!

Episode #1: The Smart Garden.

In which we explore designs for gardens that care for themselves. Each design must be fully autonomous, learn from experience, and scale from backyard up to large-scale commercial gardens.

You can get the full technical details on each Smart Garden solution in this Medium article, including alternative approaches and best practices.

You can also listen to the Build Out Rewound Podcast, to hear us discuss our choices.