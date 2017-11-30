Since we released AIY Voice Kit, we've been inspired by the thousands of
amazing builds coming in from the maker community. Today, the AIY Team is
excited to announce our next project: the AIY Vision Kit — an
affordable, hackable, intelligent camera.
Much like the Voice Kit, our
Vision Kit is easy to assemble and connects to a Raspberry Pi computer. Based on
user feedback, this new kit is designed to work with the smaller Raspberry Pi
Zero W computer and runs its vision algorithms on-device so there's no cloud
connection required.
The kit materials list includes a VisionBonnet, a cardboard outer shell, an RGB
arcade-style button, a piezo speaker, a macro/wide lens kit, flex cables,
standoffs, a tripod mounting nut and connecting components.
The VisionBonnet is an accessory board for Raspberry Pi Zero W that features the
Intel®
Movidius™ MA2450, a low-power vision processing unit capable of running
neural networks. This will give makers visual perception instead of image
sensing. It can run at speeds of up to 30 frames per second, providing near
real-time performance.
Bundled with the software image are three neural network models:
For those of you who have your own models in mind, we've included the original
TensorFlow code and a compiler. Take a new model you have (or train) and run it
on the the Intel® Movidius™ MA2450.
The AIY Vision Kit is completely hackable:
We hope you'll use it to solve interesting challenges, such as:
AIY Vision Kits will be available in December, with online
pre-sales at Micro Center starting today.
*** Please note that AIY Vision Kit requires Raspberry Pi Zero W, Raspberry Pi
Camera V2 and a micro SD card, which must be purchased separately.
We're listening — let us know how we can improve our kits and share what you're
making using the #AIYProjects hashtag on social media. We hope AIY Vision Kit
inspires you to build all kinds of creative devices.
Waiting for availability of AIY kits in India
Same here.. Waiting for AIY kits availability in India
Exactly
