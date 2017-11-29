To cap off another amazing year for Launchpad Accelerator, we're excited to announce the 5th class of our hands-on mentorship program. This includes a diverse group of startups from all over the world looking to tackle everything from streamlining medical records in Africa to improving breast cancer screenings.

Launchpad Accelerator is Google's six month program that includes an intensive two week bootcamp in San Francisco and mentoring from 30+ teams across Google and expert mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon Valley and globally. Participants receive equity-free support, credits for Google products and media training, and continue to work closely with Google back in their home country.

Class 5 kicks off January 29th, 2018 at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco and will include 2 weeks of all-expense-paid training, as part of the the full 6-month program.

Here's the full list of participating startups (by region):

Africa

Nigeria

Helium Health provides smart, rugged, all-in-one electronic medical records for Africa

Paylater, by OneFi, is an online provider of digital financial services for the underbanked

South Africa

Aerobotics helps farmers optimize their yields and reduce their costs through its aerial data analytics platform

Asia

Bangladesh

Maya Apa is your digital well-being assistant that intelligently understands your question and makes it easy to connect to real doctors & therapists

India

BabyChakra is the trusted care companion to Indian parents from pregnancy to parenting

m.Paani powers real-time, direct to consumer engagement, marketing, loyalty and insights for mass market consumers and retailers

NIRAMAI is a HealthTech startup that has developed a novel Breast Cancer Screening solution that can save lives by detecting cancer at an early stage

SocialCops empowers organizations to make better decisions through data

Indonesia

Kulina is a meal subscription service that uses technology to optimise inefficiencies in supply chain and logistics

Pakistan

VividTech transforms customer services experience by allowing users to "dial" into a digital/visual experience of navigating through the IVR trees

Philippines

Ayananh enables affordable and accessible digital financial services to the world's emerging middle class

Thailand

Priceza offers a search engine and price comparison app for shopping

Vietnam

Monkey Junior creates educational solutions for kids up to 10 to learn languages, maths and science

Europe

Hungary

Synetiq helps brands & media producers create high performing video ads using machine learning and biometric emotional insights from their target audience

Poland

Szopi offers a same-day delivery platform for groceries and pharmaceuticals

Russia

App in the Air offers a personal travel assistant for flight tracking and exploring airports

Voximplant offers a versatile cloud communications platform

Latin America

Argentina

Etermax is a creator of massive social gaming apps such as Trivia Crack

Restorando is the leading dining-out marketplace in Latin America

Brazil

Loggi creates new-wave logistics, powered by intelligent software and humane technology

Nubank is a financial technology company offering a fully digital and branchless experience

Grupo ZAP Viva Real is an online real estate marketplace that connects buyers, sellers, and renters with properties in Brazil

Mexico

Clip is the service that allows you to accept payments with any credit or debit card, at any time and anywhere, turning your smartphone or tablet into a banking terminal