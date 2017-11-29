To cap off another amazing year for Launchpad
Accelerator, we're excited to announce the 5th class of our hands-on
mentorship program. This includes a diverse group of startups from all over the
world looking to tackle everything from streamlining medical records in Africa
to improving breast cancer screenings.
Launchpad Accelerator is Google's six month program that includes an intensive
two week bootcamp in San Francisco and mentoring from 30+ teams across Google
and expert mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon Valley and
globally. Participants receive equity-free support, credits for Google products
and media training, and continue to work closely with Google back in their home
country.
Class 5 kicks off January 29th, 2018 at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in
San Francisco and will include 2 weeks of all-expense-paid training, as part of
the the full 6-month program.
Here's the full list of participating startups (by region):
No comments :
Post a Comment