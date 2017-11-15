Every day, users are discovering new ways the Google Assistant and your apps can
help them get things done. Today we're announcing a set of new features to make
it easier for users to find, interact, and re-engage with your app.
With more international support and updates to the Google Assistant, it's easier
than ever for users to find your app.
Helping users find your app is one thing, but making sure they have a
compelling, meaningful experience once they begin talking to your app is equally
important – we're releasing some new features to help:
To keep users coming back to your app, day after day, we're adding some
additional features that you can experiment with – these are available this week
for you to start testing and will roll out to users soon.
Phew! I know that was a lot to cover, but that was only a brief overview of the
updates we've made and we can't wait to see how you'll use these tools to unlock
the Google Assistant's potential in new and creative ways.
