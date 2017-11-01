Google is an artificial intelligence-first company. Machine Learning (ML) and
Cloud are deeply embedded in our product strategies and have been crucial thus
far in our efforts to tackle some of humanity's greatest challenges - like
bringing high-quality,
affordable, and specialized healthcare to people globally.
In that spirit, we're excited to announce the first four startups to join Launchpad Studio, our
6-month mentorship program tailored to help applied-ML startups build great
products using the most advanced tools and technologies available. Working
side-by-side with experts from across Google product and research teams -
including Google Cloud, Verily, X, Brain, ML Research -, we intend to support
these startups on their journey to build successful applications, and explore
leveraging Google Cloud Platform, TensorFlow, Android, and other Google
platforms. Launchpad Studio has also enlisted the expertise of a number of top
industry practitioners and thought leaders to ensure Studio startups are
successful in practice and long-term.
These four startups were selected based on the novel ways they've found to apply
ML to important challenges in the Healthcare industry. Namely:
Let's take a closer look:
Numerous studies have shown that primary care physicians currently spend about
half of their workday on the computer, documenting in the electronic health
records (EHR).
Augmedix is on a mission to reclaim this
time and repurpose it for what matters most: patient care. When doctors use the
service by wearing Alphabet's Glass hardware, their documentation and
administrative load is almost entirely alleviated. This saves doctors 2-3 hours
per day and dramatically improves the doctor-patient experience.
Augmedix has started leveraging advances in deep learning and natural language
understanding to accelerate these efficiencies and offer additional value that
further improves patient care.
Motor disability following neuro-disorders such as stroke, spinal cord injury,
and traumatic brain injury affects tens of millions of people each year
worldwide.
BrainQ's mission is to help these patients back on their feet, restoring their
ability to perform activities of daily living. BrainQ is currently conducting
clinical trials in leading hospitals in Israel.
The company is developing a medical device that utilizes artificial intelligence
tools to identify high resolution spectral patterns in patient's brain waves,
observed in electroencephalogram (EEG) sensors. These patterns are then
translated into a personalized electromagnetic treatment protocol aimed at
facilitating targeted neuroplasticity and enhancing patient's recovery.
Today, sensors are making it easier to collect data about health and diseases.
However building a new wearable health application that is clinically validated
and end-user friendly is still a daunting task.
Byteflies' modular platform makes this
whole process much easier and cost-effective. Through their medical and signal
processing expertise, Byteflies has made advances in the interpretation of
multiple synchronized vital signs. This multimodal high-resolution vital sign
data is very useful for healthcare and clinical trial applications.
With that
level of data ingestion comes a great need for automated data processing.
Byteflies plans to use ML to transform these data streams into actionable,
personalized, and medically-relevant data.
Research suggests that sepsis kills more Americans than breast cancer, prostate
cancer, and AIDS combined. Fortunately, sepsis can often be quickly mitigated if
caught early on in patient care.￼
CytoVale is developing a medical diagnostics
platform based on cell mechanics, initially for use in early detection of sepsis
in the emergency room setting. It analyzes thousands of cells' mechanical
properties using ultra high speed video to diagnose disease in a few minutes.
Their technology also has applications in immune activation, cancer detection,
research tools, and biodefense.
CytoVale is leveraging recent advances in ML and computer vision in conjunction
with their unique measurement approach to facilitate this early detection of
sepsis.
Each startup will get tailored, equity-free support, with the goal of
successfully completing a ML-focused project during the term of the program. To
support this process, we provide resources, including deep engagement
with engineers in Google Cloud, Google X, and other product teams, as well as
Google Cloud credits. We also include both Google Cloud Platform and
GSuite training in our engagement with all Studio startups.
Based in San Francisco, Launchpad Studio is a fully tailored product development
acceleration program that matches top ML startups and experts from Silicon
Valley with the best of Google - its people, network, and advanced technologies
- to help accelerate applied ML and AI innovation. The program's mandate is to
support the growth of the ML ecosystem, and to develop product methodologies for
ML.
Launchpad Studio is looking to work with the best and most game-changing ML
startups from around the world. While we're currently focused on working with
startups in the Healthcare and Biotech space, we'll soon be announcing other
industry verticals, and any startup applying AI / ML technology to a specific
industry vertical can apply on a
rolling-basis.
