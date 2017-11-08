Voice interaction has the potential to simplify the way we use technology. And
with Dialogflow, Actions on Google, and Speech
Synthesis API, it's becoming easier for any developer to create voice-based
experiences. That's why we've created Voice Experiments, a site to showcase how
developers are exploring voice interaction in all kinds of exciting new ways.
The site includes a few experiments that show how voice interaction can be used
to explore music, gaming, storytelling, and more. MixLab makes it
easier for anyone to create music, using simple voice commands. Mystery
Animal puts a new spin on a classic game. And Story Speaker
lets you create interactive, spoken stories by just writing in a Google Doc – no
coding required.
You can try the experiments through the Google Assistant on your phone and on
voice-activated speakers like the Google Home. Or you can try them on the web
using a browser like Chrome.
It's still early days for voice interaction, and we're excited to see what you
will make. Visit g.co/VoiceExperiments to play with the
experiments or submit your own.
