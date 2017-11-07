TensorFlow release 1.4 is now public - and this is a big one! So we're happy to
announce a number of new and exciting features we hope everyone will enjoy.
In 1.4, Keras has graduated from tf.contrib.keras to core package
tf.keras. Keras is a hugely
popular machine learning framework, consisting of high-level APIs to
minimize the time between your ideas and working
implementations. Keras integrates smoothly with other core TensorFlow
functionality, including the Estimator API. In fact, you may construct an
Estimator directly from any Keras model by calling the tf.keras.estimator.model_to_estimator
function. With Keras now in TensorFlow core, you can rely on it for your production
workflows.
To get started with Keras, please read:
To get started with Estimators, please read:
We're pleased to announce that the Dataset API has graduated to core package
(from tf.contrib.data). The 1.4 version of the Dataset API also
adds support for Python generators. We strongly recommend using the Dataset API
to create input pipelines for TensorFlow models because:
We're going to focus future development on the Dataset API rather than the older
APIs.
To get started with Datasets, please read:
Release 1.4 also introduces the utility function tf.estimator.train_and_evaluate,
which simplifies training, evaluation, and exporting Estimator models. This
function enables distributed execution for training and
evaluation, while still supporting local execution.
Beyond the features called out in this announcement, 1.4 also introduces a
number of additional enhancements, which are described in the Release
Notes.
TensorFlow release 1.4 is now available using standard pip
installation.
# Note: the following command will overwrite any existing TensorFlow
# installation.
$ pip install --ignore-installed --upgrade tensorflow
# Use pip for Python 2.7
# Use pip3 instead of pip for Python 3.x
We've updated the documentation on tensorflow.org to 1.4.
TensorFlow depends on contributors for enhancements. A big thank you to everyone
helping out developing TensorFlow! Don't hesitate to join the community and
become a contributor by developing the source code on GitHub or helping out answering questions
on Stack Overflow.
We hope you enjoy all the features in this release.
Happy TensorFlow Coding!
