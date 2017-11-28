We recently launched a new YouTube video series focused on teaching developers best practices for the Actions on Google platform.

Apps for the Google Assistant are the gateway for users to engage with your services through Google Home, Android phones, iPhones, and in the future, through every experience where the Google Assistant is available.

The goal of the video series is to show you how to use the Google Assistant platform in the best way. You will learn more from Ido Green, Developer Advocate at Google, who will touch on topics like:

Tune in to learn how to build, or improve your apps for the Google Assistant so your users can benefit from more meaningful, interactive experiences.

And if you'd like to keep the conversation going, please join our developer community at: https://g.co/actionsdev or @actionsongoogle

See you!