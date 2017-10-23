We recently partnered with Awwwards, an awards platform for web development
and web design, to launch a Mobile Excellence Badge on awwwards.com
and a Mobile Excellence Award to recognize great mobile web experiences.
Starting this month, every agency and digital professional that submits their
website to Awwwards can be eligible for a Mobile Excellence Badge, a guarantee
of the performance of their mobile version. The mobile website's performance
will be evaluated by a group of experts and measured against specific criteria
based on Google's mobile principles on speed and usability. When a site achieves
a minimum score, it will be recognized with the new Mobile Excellence Badge. All
criteria are listed at the Mobile
Guidelines.
The highest scoring sites with the Mobile Excellence Badge will be nominated for
Mobile Site of the Week. One of them will then go on to win Mobile Site of the
Month.
All Mobile Sites of the Month will be candidate for Mobile Site of the Year,
with the winner receiving a physical award at the Awwwards Conference in Berlin,
8-9 February 2018.
In a time where mobile is playing a dominant role in how people access the web,
it is necessary that web developers and web designers build websites that meet
users' expectations. Today, 53% of mobile site visits are abandoned if pages
take longer than 3 seconds to load1 and despite the explosion of mobile usage,
performance and usability of existing mobile sites remain poor and are far from
meeting those expectations.
At the moment, the average page load time is 22s globally2, which represents a massive missed
opportunity for many companies knowing the impact of speed on conversion and
bounce rates3.
If you created a great mobile web experience and want it to receive a Mobile
Excellence Badge and compete for the Mobile Excellence Award submit your request
here.
Google Data, Aggregated, anonymized Google Analytics data from a sample of mWeb
sites opted into sharing benchmark data, n=3.7K, Global, March 2016 ↩
Google Research, Webpagetest.org, Global, sample of more than 900,000 mWeb sites
across Fortune 1000 and Small Medium Businesses. Testing was performed using Chrome and emulating a
Nexus 5 device on a globally representative 3G connection. 1.6Mbps download speed, 300ms Round-Trip
Time (RTT). Tested on EC2 on m3.medium instances, similar in performance to high-end smartphones,
Jan. 2017. ↩
Akamai.com, Online Retail Experience Report 2017 ↩
