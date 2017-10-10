When we started API.AI, our goal was to provide developers like you with an API
to add natural language processing capabilities to your applications, services
and devices. We've worked hard towards that goal and accomplished a lot
partnering with all of you. But as we've taken a look at our work over the past
year and where we're heading, from new features like our Analytics
tool to the 33
prebuilt agents, we realized that we were doing so much more than just
providing an API. So with that, we'd like to introduce Dialogflow – the new name for API.AI.
Our new name doesn't change the work we're doing with you or our mission. Our
mission continues to be that Dialogflow is your end-to-end platform for building
great conversational experiences and our team will help you share what you've
built with millions of users. In fact, here are 2 new features we've just
launched to help you build those great experiences:
Thanks for being a part of API.AI – we can't wait to see what we do together
with Dialogflow. Head over to your
developer console and give these new features a try. And, as always, contact us if you
have any questions.
