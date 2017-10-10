When we started API.AI, our goal was to provide developers like you with an API to add natural language processing capabilities to your applications, services and devices. We've worked hard towards that goal and accomplished a lot partnering with all of you. But as we've taken a look at our work over the past year and where we're heading, from new features like our Analytics tool to the 33 prebuilt agents, we realized that we were doing so much more than just providing an API. So with that, we'd like to introduce Dialogflow – the new name for API.AI.

Our new name doesn't change the work we're doing with you or our mission. Our mission continues to be that Dialogflow is your end-to-end platform for building great conversational experiences and our team will help you share what you've built with millions of users. In fact, here are 2 new features we've just launched to help you build those great experiences:

In-line code editor: you can now write fulfillment logic, test, and implement a functional webhook directly in the console.

Multi-lingual agent support: building for multiple languages is now easier than ever. You can now add additional languages and locales to your new or existing agent.

Thanks for being a part of API.AI – we can't wait to see what we do together with Dialogflow. Head over to your developer console and give these new features a try. And, as always, contact us if you have any questions.

Hi from the Dialogflow team!