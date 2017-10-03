Today we're excited to launch Cloud Firestore, a fully-managed NoSQL document
database for mobile and web app development. It's designed to easily store and
sync app data at global scale, and it's now available in beta.
Key features of Cloud Firestore include:
And of course, we've aimed for the simplicity and ease-of-use that is always top
priority for Firebase, while still making sure that Cloud Firestore can scale to
power even the largest apps.
Managing app data is still hard; you have to scale servers, handle intermittent
connectivity, and deliver data with low latency.
We've optimized Cloud Firestore for app development, so you can focus on
delivering value to your users and shipping better apps, faster. Cloud
Firestore:
As you may have guessed from the name, Cloud Firestore was built in close
collaboration with the Google Cloud Platform team.
This means it's a fully managed product, built from the ground up to
automatically scale. Cloud Firestore is a multi-region replicated database that
ensures once data is committed, it's durable even in the face of unexpected
disasters. Not only that, but despite being a distributed database, it's also
strongly consistent, removing tricky edge cases to make building apps easier
regardless of scale.
It also means that delivering a great server-side experience for backend
developers is a top priority. We're launching SDKs for Java, Go, Python, and
Node.js today, with more languages coming in the future.
Over the last 3 years Firebase has grown to become Google's app development
platform; it now has 16 products to build and grow your app. If you've used
Firebase before, you know we already offer a database, the Firebase Realtime
Database, which helps with some of the challenges listed above.
The Firebase Realtime Database, with its client SDKs and real-time capabilities,
is all about making app development faster and easier. Since its launch, it has
been adopted by hundred of thousands of developers, and as its adoption grew, so
did usage patterns. Developers began using the Realtime Database for more
complex data and to build bigger apps, pushing the limits of the JSON data model
and the performance of the database at scale.
Cloud Firestore is inspired by
what developers love most about the Firebase Realtime Database while also
addressing its key limitations like data structuring, querying, and scaling.
So, if you're a Firebase Realtime Database user today, we think you'll love
Cloud Firestore. However, this does not mean that Cloud Firestore is a drop-in
replacement for the Firebase Realtime Database. For some use cases, it may make
sense to use the Realtime Database to optimize for cost and latency, and it's
also easy to use both databases together. You can read a more in-depth
comparison between the two databases here.
We're continuing development on both databases and they'll both be available in
our console and documentation.
Cloud Firestore enters public beta starting today. If you're comfortable using a
beta product you should give it a spin on your next project! Here are some of
the companies and startups who are already building with Cloud Firestore:
Get started by visiting the database tab in your Firebase
console. For more details, see the documentation, pricing, code
samples, performance
limitations during beta, and view our open source iOS and JavaScript SDKs on
GitHub.
We can't wait to see what you build and hear what you think of Cloud Firestore!
No comments :
Post a Comment