Today, we introduce eager execution for TensorFlow.
Eager execution is an imperative, define-by-run interface where operations are
executed immediately as they are called from Python. This makes it easier to get
started with TensorFlow, and can make research and development more intuitive.
The benefits of eager execution include:
Eager execution is available now as an experimental feature, so we're looking
for feedback from the community to guide our direction.
To understand this all better, let's look at some code. This gets pretty
technical; familiarity with TensorFlow will help.
When you enable eager execution, operations execute immediately and return their
values to Python without requiring a Session.run(). For example, to
multiply two matrices together, we write this:
Session.run()
import tensorflow as tf
import tensorflow.contrib.eager as tfe
tfe.enable_eager_execution()
x = [[2.]]
m = tf.matmul(x, x)
It's straightforward to inspect intermediate results with print or
the Python debugger.
print
print(m)
# The 1x1 matrix [[4.]]
Dynamic models can be built with Python flow control. Here's an example of the
Collatz
conjecture using TensorFlow's arithmetic operations:
a = tf.constant(12)
counter = 0
while not tf.equal(a, 1):
if tf.equal(a % 2, 0):
a = a / 2
else:
a = 3 * a + 1
print(a)
Here, the use of the tf.constant(12) Tensor object
will promote all math operations to tensor operations, and as such all return
values with be tensors.
tf.constant(12)
Tensor
Most TensorFlow users are interested in automatic differentiation. Because
different operations can occur during each call, we record all forward
operations to a tape, which is then played backwards when computing gradients.
After we've computed the gradients, we discard the tape.
If you're familiar with the autograd package, the API is
very similar. For example:
autograd
def square(x):
return tf.multiply(x, x)
grad = tfe.gradients_function(square)
print(square(3.)) # [9.]
print(grad(3.)) # [6.]
The gradients_function call takes a Python function
square() as an argument and returns a Python callable that computes
the partial derivatives of square() with respect to its inputs. So,
to get the derivative of square() at 3.0, invoke
grad(3.0), which is 6.
gradients_function
square()
grad(3.0)
The same gradients_function call can be used to get the second
derivative of square:
gradgrad = tfe.gradients_function(lambda x: grad(x)[0])
print(gradgrad(3.)) # [2.]
As we noted, control flow can cause different operations to run, such as in this
example.
def abs(x):
return x if x > 0. else -x
grad = tfe.gradients_function(abs)
print(grad(2.0)) # [1.]
print(grad(-2.0)) # [-1.]
Users may want to define custom gradients for an operation, or for a function.
This may be useful for multiple reasons, including providing a more efficient or
more numerically stable gradient for a sequence of operations.
Here is an example that illustrates the use of custom gradients. Let's start by
looking at the function log(1 + ex), which commonly occurs
in the computation of cross entropy and log likelihoods.
def log1pexp(x):
return tf.log(1 + tf.exp(x))
grad_log1pexp = tfe.gradients_function(log1pexp)
# The gradient computation works fine at x = 0.
print(grad_log1pexp(0.))
# [0.5]
# However it returns a `nan` at x = 100 due to numerical instability.
print(grad_log1pexp(100.))
# [nan]
We can use a custom gradient for the above function that analytically simplifies
the gradient expression. Notice how the gradient function implementation below
reuses an expression (tf.exp(x)) that was computed during the
forward pass, making the gradient computation more efficient by avoiding
redundant computation.
tf.exp(x)
@tfe.custom_gradient
def log1pexp(x):
e = tf.exp(x)
def grad(dy):
return dy * (1 - 1 / (1 + e))
return tf.log(1 + e), grad
grad_log1pexp = tfe.gradients_function(log1pexp)
# Gradient at x = 0 works as before.
print(grad_log1pexp(0.))
# [0.5]
# And now gradient computation at x=100 works as well.
print(grad_log1pexp(100.))
# [1.0]
Models can be organized in classes. Here's a model class that creates a (simple)
two layer network that can classify the standard MNIST handwritten digits.
class MNISTModel(tfe.Network):
def __init__(self):
super(MNISTModel, self).__init__()
self.layer1 = self.track_layer(tf.layers.Dense(units=10))
self.layer2 = self.track_layer(tf.layers.Dense(units=10))
def call(self, input):
"""Actually runs the model."""
result = self.layer1(input)
result = self.layer2(result)
return result
We recommend using the classes (not the functions) in tf.layers since they
create and contain model parameters (variables). Variable lifetimes are tied to
the lifetime of the layer objects, so be sure to keep track of them.
Why are we using tfe.Network? A Network is a container for layers
and is a tf.layer.Layer itself, allowing Network
objects to be embedded in other Network objects. It also contains
utilities to assist with inspection, saving, and restoring.
tfe.Network
tf.layer.Layer
Network
Network
Even without training the model, we can imperatively call it and inspect the
output:
# Let's make up a blank input image
model = MNISTModel()
batch = tf.zeros([1, 1, 784])
print(batch.shape)
# (1, 1, 784)
result = model(batch)
print(result)
# tf.Tensor([[[ 0. 0., ...., 0.]]], shape=(1, 1, 10), dtype=float32)
Note that we do not need any placeholders or sessions. The first time we pass in
the input, the sizes of the layers' parameters are set.
To train any model, we define a loss function to optimize, calculate gradients,
and use an optimizer to update the variables. First, here's a loss function:
def loss_function(model, x, y):
y_ = model(x)
return tf.nn.softmax_cross_entropy_with_logits(labels=y, logits=y_)
And then, our training loop:
optimizer = tf.train.GradientDescentOptimizer(learning_rate=0.001)
for (x, y) in tfe.Iterator(dataset):
grads = tfe.implicit_gradients(loss_function)(model, x, y)
optimizer.apply_gradients(grads)
implicit_gradients() calculates the derivatives of
loss_function with respect to all the TensorFlow variables used
during its computation.
implicit_gradients()
loss_function
We can move computation to a GPU the same way we've always done with TensorFlow:
with tf.device("/gpu:0"):
for (x, y) in tfe.Iterator(dataset):
optimizer.minimize(lambda: loss_function(model, x, y))
(Note: We're shortcutting storing our loss and directly calling the
optimizer.minimize, but you could also use the
apply_gradients() method above; they are equivalent.)
optimizer.minimize
apply_gradients()
Eager execution makes development and debugging far more interactive, but
TensorFlow graphs have a lot of advantages with respect to distributed training,
performance optimizations, and production deployment.
The same code that executes operations when eager execution is enabled will
construct a graph describing the computation when it is not. To convert your
models to graphs, simply run the same code in a new Python session where eager
execution hasn't been enabled, as seen, for example, in the MNIST
example. The value of model variables can be saved and restored from
checkpoints, allowing us to move between eager (imperative) and graph
(declarative) programming easily. With this, models developed with eager
execution enabled can be easily exported for production deployment.
In the near future, we will provide utilities to selectively convert portions of
your model to graphs. In this way, you can fuse parts of your computation (such
as internals of a custom RNN cell) for high-performance, but also keep the
flexibility and readability of eager execution.
Using eager execution should be intuitive to current TensorFlow users. There are
only a handful of eager-specific APIs; most of the existing APIs and operations
work with eager enabled. Some notes to keep in mind:
tf.data
tf.layer.Conv2D()
tfe.enable_eager_execution()
This is still a preview release, so you may hit some rough edges. To get started
today:
There's a lot more to talk about with eager execution and we're excited… or,
rather, we're eager for you to try it today! Feedback is
absolutely welcome.
No comments :
Post a Comment