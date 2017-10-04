As you may have seen, it's a big day for the Google
Assistant with new features, new devices and new languages coming soon. But
it's also a big day for developers like you, as Actions on Google is also coming
to new devices and new languages, and getting better for building and sharing
apps.
Actions on Google is already available in English in the US, UK and Australia
and today, we're adding new languages to the mix—German (de-DE), French (fr-FR),
Japanese (ja-JP), Korean (kr-KR), and both French and English in Canada (en-CA,
fr-CA). Starting this week, you can build apps for the Google Assistant in these
new languages and soon, they'll be available via the Assistant! Users will soon
be able to talk to apps like Zalando, Namatata and Drop the Puck, with more apps
on the way. We can't wait to see what you build!
Along with the new Pixelbook come apps for the Assistant. As soon as the
Pixelbook hits shelves later this year, your apps will just work, with no extra
steps from you! With that said, as with every new surface, especially one with a
screen, it's good to make sure that your app is in tip top shape, including
using high quality images or adding images to make your conversations more
visual.
With apps on Pixelbook, you'll be able to reach a whole new audience and give
users the chance to explore your app on a bigger screen, while they get things
done throughout their day.
And, in case you missed it, we also recently introduced apps on headphones
optimized for the Google Assistant and with the Assistant on Android TV.
Today we shared how the Assistant is great for families—giving people the chance
to connect, explore, learn and have fun with the Assistant. And from trivia to
storytelling, you can now build Apps for
Families and get a dedicated badge via the Assistant on your phone, letting
people know your app is family friendly! Soon, users will be able to say "Ok
Google, what's my Justice League superhero?" or "Ok Google, play Sports
Illustrated Kids Trivia" if you're looking for a game. Or 'Ok Google, let's
learn" for some educational fun.
To participate, you first need to make sure your app complies with the program
policies and, after that, simply submit it to for review. Once approved it
will be live for anyone to try! You can learn more about that here.
Apps for Families will only be available in US English at the start.
It's easier than ever to make your first (or fifth!) app. With new templates,
you can create your own trivia game, flash card app or personality quiz for the
Google Assistant without writing code or doing any complex server
configurations. All you have to do is add some questions and answers via a
Google Sheet. Within minutes, voilà, you can try it out on your Google
Assistant and publish it! And if you want to try one today, just say "Ok
Google, Play Planet Quiz"
We even provide pre-defined personalities when you create an app from the
templates, offering a voice, tone and natural conversational feel for your app's
users, without any additional work on your end.
If you prefer to code your own apps, we put a fresh coat of paint on our Actions
Console UI to make it easier to create apps with tools like API.AI.
In May we announced that you could start building transactional apps for the
Google Assistant on phones and starting this week in the US, you can submit your
apps for review! To get a first look at how transactions will work, you'll soon
be able to try out 1-800-Flowers, Applebee's, Panera and Ticketmaster.
Ready to give it a try for yourself? You can build and test transactional apps
that include payments, status updates and follow-on actions here.
In addition to paying, with transactional apps, a user can see their order
history, get status updates and more.
And, last up, to support your efforts in building apps for the Google Assistant
and celebrate your accomplishments, we created a new developer community
program. Starting with up to $200 in monthly Google Cloud credit and an
Assistant t-shirt when you publish your first app, the perks and opportunities
available to you will grow as you hit milestone after milestone including your
chance to earn a Google Home. And if you've already created an app, don't fret!
Your perks are on the way!
Thanks for everything you do to make the Assistant more helpful, fun and
interactive! It's been an exciting 10 months to see the platform expand to new
languages and devices and to see what you've all created.
