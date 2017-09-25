Originally posted by Paul McReynolds, Product Manager (@pauljmcr), Apps Script and Wesley Chun (@wescpy), Developer Advocate, G Suite on the
G
Suite Developers Blog
Apps Script is just as popular inside Google as it is among external users and
developers. In fact, there are more than 70,000 weekly active scripts written by
thousands of Googlers. One of our many uses for Apps Script at Google is to
automate and monitor our internal issue tracker.
In spring of this year, we migrated
our G Suite issue trackers to a new system based on our
internal tracker. This carries a lot of benefits, including improving our
ability to track how issues reported from outside of Google relate to bugs and
features we're working on internally. We also have an internal Apps Script API
that talks to our issue tracker, which we can now use to work with issues
reported from outside of Google.
As soon as the migration was finished, we put Apps Script to work
monitoring…itself. Now we have a script in place that monitors Apps Script
issues as they are reported and upvoted on the public tracker. When we see an
issue that's having widespread or sudden impact, the script generates an alert
that we can then investigate. With the help of our large, active community of
developers, and leveraging Apps Script, we're now able to identify and respond
to issues more quickly.
There's no substitute for independent monitoring, and our Apps Script-based
approach isn't the first or the last line of defense. Instead, this new script
helps us catch anything that our monitoring systems miss by listening to what
developers are saying on the tracker.
Please help us keep Apps Script humming! When you notice a problem, search the
issue tracker
for
it
and file
an issue if it's new. Click the star to let us know you're affected and
leave a comment with instructions to reproduce, along with any other relevant
details. Those instructions and other details help us respond to the issues more
effectively, so please be sure to include them.
Happy scripting!
