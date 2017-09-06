You can now use our developer-documentation style
guide for open source documentation projects.
For some years now, our
technical writers at Google have used an internal-only editorial style guide for
most of our developer documentation. In order to better support external
contributors to our open source projects, such as Kubernetes, AMP, or Dart, and to allow for more consistency
across developer documentation, we're now making that style guide public.
If you contribute documentation to projects like those, you now have direct
access to useful guidance about voice, tone, word choice, and other style
considerations. It can be useful for general issues, like reminders to use
second person, present tense, active voice, and the serial comma; it can also be
great for checking very specific issues, like whether to write "app" or
"application" when you want to be consistent with the Google Developers style.
The style guide is a reference document, so instead of reading through it in
linear order, you can use it to look things up as needed. For matters of
punctuation, grammar, and formatting, you can do a search-in-page to find items
like "Commas," "Lists," and "Link text" in the left nav. For specific terms and
phrases, you can look at the word list.
Keep an eye on the guide's release notes page
for updates and developments, and send us your comments and suggestions via the
Send Feedback link on each page of the guide—we want to hear from you as
we continue to evolve the style guide.