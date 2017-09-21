Coca-Cola's core loyalty program launched in 2006 as MyCokeRewards.com. The
"MCR.com" platform included the creation of unique product codes for every
Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Powerade product sold in 20oz bottles and
cardboard "fridge-packs" purchasable at grocery stores and other retail outlets.
Users could enter these product codes at MyCokeRewards.com to participate in
promotional campaigns.
Fast-forward to 2016: Coke's loyalty programs are still hugely popular with
millions of product codes having been entered for promotions and sweepstakes.
However, mobile browsing went from non-existent in 2006 to over 50% share by the
end of 2016. The launch of Coke.com as a
mobile-first web experience (replacing MCR.com) was a response to these changes
in browsing behavior. Thumb-entering 14-character codes into a mobile device
could be a difficult enough user experience to impact the success of our
programs. We want to provide our mobile audience the best possible experience,
and recent advances in artificial intelligence opened new opportunities.
For years Coke attempted to use off-the-shelf optical character recognition
(OCR) libraries and services to read product codes with little success. Our
printing process typically uses low-resolution dot-matrix fonts with the cap or
fridge-pack media running under the printhead at very high speeds. All of this
translates into a low-fidelity string of characters that defeats off-the-shelf
OCR offerings (and can sometimes be hard to read with the human eye as well).
OCR is critical to simplifying the code-entry process for mobile users: they
should be able to take a picture of a code and automatically have the purchase
registered for a promotional entry. We needed a purpose-built OCR system to
recognize our product codes.
Our research led us to a promising solution: Convolutional Neural Networks. CNNs
are one of a family of "deep learning" neural networks that are at the heart of
modern artificial intelligence products. Google has used CNNs to extract street
address numbers from StreetView images. CNNs also perform remarkably well at
recognizing handwritten digits. These number-recognition use-cases were a
perfect proxy for the type of problem we were trying to solve: extracting
strings from images that contain small character sets with lots of variance in
the appearance of the characters.
In the past, developing deep neural networks like CNNs has been a challenge
because of the complexity of available training and inference libraries. TensorFlow, a machine learning framework
that was open sourced by Google in November 2015, is designed to simplify the
development of deep neural networks.
TensorFlow provides high-level interfaces to different kinds of neuron layers
and popular loss functions, which makes it easier to implement different CNN
model architectures. The ability to rapidly iterate over different model
architectures dramatically reduced the time required to build Coke's custom OCR
solution because different models could be developed, trained, and tested in a
matter of days. TensorFlow models are also portable: the framework supports
model execution natively on mobile devices ("AI on the edge") or in servers
hosted remotely in the cloud. This enables a "create once, run anywhere"
approach for model execution across many different platforms, including
web-based and mobile.
Any neural network is only as good as the data used to train it. We knew that we
needed a large set of labeled product-code images to train a CNN that would
achieve our performance goals. Our training set would be built in three phases:
The pre-launch training phase began by programmatically generating millions of
simulated product-code images. These simulated images included variations in
tilt, lighting, shadows, and blurriness. The prediction accuracy (i.e. how often
all 14 characters were correctly predicted within the top-10 predictions) was at
50% against real-world images when the model was trained using only simulated
images. This provided a baseline for transfer-learning: a model initially
trained with simulated images was the foundation for a more accurate model that
would be trained against real-world images.
The challenge now turned to enriching the simulated images with enough
real-world images to hit our performance goals. We created a purpose-built
training app for iOS and Android devices that "trainers" could use to take
pictures of codes and label them; these labeled images were then transferred to
cloud storage for training. We did a production run of several thousand product
codes on bottle caps and fridge-packs and distributed these to multiple
suppliers who used the app to create the initial real-world training set.
Even with an augmented and enriched training set, there is no substitute for
images created by end-users in a variety of environmental conditions. We knew
that scans would sometimes result in an inaccurate code prediction, so we needed
to provide a user-experience that would allow users to quickly correct these
predictions. Two components are essential to delivering this experience: a
product-code validation service that has been in use since the launch of our
original loyalty platform in 2006 (to verify that a predicted code is an actual
code) and a prediction algorithm that performs a regression to determine a
per-character confidence at each one of the 14 character positions. If a
predicted code is invalid, the top prediction as well as the confidence levels
for each character are returned to the user interface. Low-confidence characters
are visually highlighted to guide the user to update characters that need
attention.
This user interface innovation enables an active learning process: a feedback
loop allows the model to gradually improve by returning corrected predictions to
the training pipeline. In this way, our users organically improve the accuracy
of the character recognition model over time.
To meet user expectations around performance, we established a few ambitious
requirements for the product-code OCR pipeline:
We initially explored an architecture that used a single CNN for all
product-code media. This approach created a model that was too large to be
distributed to mobile apps and the execution time was longer than desired. Our
applied-AI partners at Quantiphi, Inc.
began iterating on different model architectures, eventually landing on one that
used multiple CNNs.
This new architecture reduced the model size dramatically without sacrificing
accuracy, but it was still on the high end of what we needed in order to support
over-the-air updates to mobile apps. We next used TensorFlow's prebuilt
quantization module to reduce the model size by reducing the fidelity of the
weights between connected neurons. Quantization reduced the model size by a
factor of 4, but a dramatic reduction in model size occurred when Quantiphi had
a breakthrough using a new approach called SqueezeNet.
The SqueezeNet model was published by a team of researchers from UC Berkeley and
Stanford in November of 2016. It uses a small but highly complex design to
achieve accuracy levels on par with much larger models against popular
benchmarks such as Imagenet. After re-architecting our character recognition
models to use a SqueezeNet CNN, Quantiphi was able to reduce the model size of
certain media types by a factor of 100. Since the SqueezeNet model was
inherently smaller, a richer feature detection architecture could be
constructed, achieving much higher accuracy at much smaller sizes compared to
our first batch of models trained without SqueezeNet. We now have a highly
accurate model that can be easily updated on remote devices; the recognition
success rate of our final model before active learning was close to 96%, which
translates into a 99.7% character recognition accuracy (just 3 misses for every
1000 character predictions).
Advances in artificial intelligence and the maturity of TensorFlow enabled us to
finally achieve a long-sought proof-of-purchase capability. Since launching in
late February 2017, our product code recognition platform has fueled more than a
dozen promotions and resulted in over 180,000 scanned codes; it is now a core
component for all of Coca-Cola North America's web-based promotions.
Moving to an AI-enabled product-code recognition platform has been valuable for
two key reasons:
Our product-code recognition platform is the first execution of new AI-enabled
capabilities at scale within Coca-Cola. We're now exploring AI applications
across multiple lines of business, from new product development to ecommerce
retail optimization.
