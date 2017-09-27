Posted by Wesley Chun (@wescpy), Developer Advocate, G Suite
Today, we announced
a collection of exciting new features in Google Slides—among these is support
for Google Apps Script. Now you can use Apps Script for
Slides to programmatically create and modify Slides, plus customize menus,
dialog boxes and sidebars in the user interface.
Presentations have come a long way—from casting hand shadows over fires in caves
to advances in lighting technology (magic lanterns) to,
eventually, (in)famous 35mm slide shows of your Uncle Bob's endless summer
vacation. More recently, we have presentation software—like Slides—and
developers have been able to write applications to create or update them. This
is made even easier with the new Apps Script support for Google Slides. In the
latest G Suite Dev Show episode, we demo this new service, walking you through a
short example that automatically creates a slideshow from a collection of
images.
To keep things simple, the chosen images are already available online,
accessible by URL. For each image, a new (blank) slide is added then the image
is inserted. The key to this script are two lines of JavaScript (given an
existing presentation and a link to
each image):
var slide = presentation.appendSlide(SlidesApp.PredefinedLayout.BLANK);
var image = slide.insertImage(link);
The first line of code adds a new slide while the other inserts an image on the
new slide. Both lines are repeated for each image in the collection. While this
initial, rudimentary solution works, the slide presentation created doesn't
exactly fit the bill. It turns out that adding a few more lines make the
application much more useful. See the video for all the details.
To get started, check
the documentation to learn more about Apps Scripts for Slides, or check out
the Translate
and Progress
Bar sample Add-ons. If you want to dig deeper into the code sample from our
video, take a look at the corresponding tutorial.
And, if you love watching videos, check out our Apps Script video
library or other G Suite Dev Show
episodes. If you wish to build applications with Google Slides outside of
the Apps Script environment and want to use your own development tools, you can
do so with the Slides (REST) API—check out its documentation and video library.
With all these options, we look forward to seeing the applications you build
with Google Slides!
