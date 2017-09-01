For a virtual scene to be truly immersive, stunning visuals need to be
accompanied by true spatial audio to create
a realistic and believable experience. Spatial audio tools allow developers to
include sounds that can come from any direction, and that are associated in 3D
space with audio sources, thus completely enveloping the user in 360-degree
sound.
Spatial audio helps draw the user into a scene and creates the illusion of
entering an entirely new world. To make this possible, the Chrome Media team has
created Songbird, an open
source, spatial audio encoding engine that works in any web browser by using the
Web Audio API.
The Songbird library takes in any number of mono audio streams and allows
developers to programmatically place them in 3D space around the user. Songbird
allows you to create immersive soundscapes, realistically reproducing reflection
and reverb for the space you describe. Sounds bounce off walls and reflect off
materials just as they would in real-life, capturing truly 360-degree sound.
Songbird creates an ambisonic soundfield that
can then be rendered in real-time for use in your application. We've partnered
with the Omnitone
project, which we
blogged about last year, to add higher-order ambisonic support to Omnitone's
binaural renderer
to produce far more accurate sounding audio than ever before.
Songbird encapsulates Omnitone and with it, developers can now add interactive,
full-sphere audio to any web based application. Songbird can scale to any order
ambisonics, thereby creating a more realistic sound and higher performance than
what is achievable through standard Web Audio API.
The implementation of Songbird is based on the Google spatial media
specification. It expects mono input and outputs ambisonic (multichannel) ACN
channel layout with SN3D normalization. Detailed documentation may be found here.
As the web emerges as an important VR platform
for delivering content, spatial audio will play a vital role in users' embrace
of this new medium. Songbird and Omnitone are key tools in enabling spatial
audio on the web platform and establishing it as a preeminent platform for
compelling VR experiences. Combining these audio experiences with 3D JavaScript
libraries like three.js gives a glimpse
into the future on the web.
This project was made possible through close collaboration with Google's Daydream and
Web Audio teams. This collaboration allowed us to deliver similar audio
capabilities to the web as are available to developers creating Daydream
applications.
We look forward to seeing what people do with Songbird now that it's open
source. Check out the code on GitHub and let us know what you
think. Also available are a number of demos
on creating full spherical audio with Songbird.